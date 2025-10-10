PM Modi Launches Short-Term Employability Programme STEP In Maharashtra to Train 75000 Students, Check Details

PM Modi Launches STEP in Maharashtra: PM Modi has launched the STEP programme in Maharashtra which will be implemented by the Maharashtra Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Around 2,506 units will be set up in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools. The candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, and hold a degree, diploma, and those who are from ITIs are eligible to apply for the STEP programme. The registrations will be conducted online only and the students can register themselves at admissions.dvet.gov.in.

What is the STEP Programme?

The Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP) is a newly launched initiative in Maharashtra which is aimed at bridging the gap between skill demand and supply among the youth of Maharashtra by offering short-duration, high-impact training. STEP is designed to prepare the youth with job skills and enhance self-employment in both rural and urban areas. As per IANS, training will be available in emerging technologies such as robotics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and green hydrogen.Under this programme, training will be delivered through existing ITIs and technical schools across the state, aligned with local industry needs.