PM Modi Launches Short-Term Employability Programme STEP In Maharashtra to Train 75000 Students, Check Details

PM Modi Launches STEP in Maharashtra: PM Modi has launched the STEP programme in Maharashtra which will be implemented by the Maharashtra Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Around 2,506 units will be set up in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools. The candidates who have passed Class 10, 12, and hold a degree, diploma, and those who are from ITIs are eligible to apply for the STEP programme. The registrations will be conducted online only and the students can register themselves at admissions.dvet.gov.in.
What is the STEP Programme?
The Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP) is a newly launched initiative in Maharashtra which is aimed at bridging the gap between skill demand and supply among the youth of Maharashtra by offering short-duration, high-impact training. STEP is designed to prepare the youth with job skills and enhance self-employment in both rural and urban areas. As per IANS, training will be available in emerging technologies such as robotics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and green hydrogen.Under this programme, training will be delivered through existing ITIs and technical schools across the state, aligned with local industry needs.
When is the STEP Programme Launched?
The STEP programme was formally inaugurated on 08 October 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Targets of STEP Programme 2025
The STEP programme was launched with an aim of training 75,000 youth for the job market by imparting skill education and also making them capable of seeking self-employment.
-
Initially, STEP aims to train 75,000 students.
-
From the second year onward, the target is to train approximately 1,00,000 trainees annually.
Short-Term Employability Programme Implementation
The STEP programme will be implemented across 600 locations in the state of Maharashtra. It will be run by 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools. Around 2,506 units will be established across the state. To encourage inclusive participation:
-
364 batches are reserved for women candidates.
-
408 batches are focused on emerging sector technologies.
STEP Programme Courses Covered
The STEP programme will cover modern technology areas such as
-
Additive Manufacturing
-
Electric Vehicles (EV)
-
Drone Technology
-
Solar Energy
-
Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
-
Cybersecurity
-
Green Hydrogen
-
Mobile Repair & Technician courses
-
Social Media Influencer roles
Also Check: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
STEP 2025 Eligibility
To enroll in the STEP programme, candidates are required to meet the following eligibility criteria:
-
Students of 10th, 12th, ITI, diploma or degree holders are eligible.
-
Both in-institute and external candidates can apply.
STEP Programme 2025 Fees
The enrolled candidates have to pay the training fees which will range between ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 per month. There is also the provision for reservation seats. Approximately, 25% of the seats are reserved for the candidates from ITIs and the rest are available for the external candidates.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation