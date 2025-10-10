JKBOSE 12th Botany Syllabus 2025–26 : Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

JKBOSE Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26 - The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially released the detailed Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session. This syllabus is a crucial document for students and educators alike, outlining the topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the upcoming academic year. It aims to provide a comprehensive framework for teaching and learning Business Studies, ensuring that students develop a strong understanding of business principles, practices, and their application in the real world. The updated syllabus reflects the latest developments in the business landscape and is designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills for higher education and future career opportunities in various sectors.
JKBOSE 12th Botany Syllabus 2025–26 – Marks Distribution and Exam Pattern
|
Component
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Allowed
|
Theory
|
80
|
3 Hours
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
—
|
Total
|
100
|
3 Hours
JKBOSE Class 12 Botany Syllabus 2025–26
|
Unit-I Reproduction in Flowering Plants
Sexual Reproduction: Flower structure; Development of male and female gametophytes; Pollination - types, agencies and examples; Out breeding devices; Pollen-Pistil interactions; Double fertilization; Post fertilization events - Development of Endosperm, embryo; Development of seed and formation of fruit; special modes - apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; Significance of seed and fruit formation.
|
Unit-II Genetics
Heredity and variation Mendelian inheritance; deviations from Mendelism: Incomplete Dominance; Co-dominance; Multiple alleles and inheritance of blood groups; Pleiotropy; Elementary idea of polygenic inheritance; Chromosomal theory of Inheritance;
|
Molecular Basis of Inheritance: Search for genetic material and DNA as genetic material; Structure of DNA and RNA; DNA packaging; DNA replication; Central Dogma; Protein Biosynthesis: Transcription, genetic code, translation; Gene expression and regulation - lac Operon.
|
Unit-III Biology and Human Welfare
Tissue Culture: Cellular totipotency, technique and application of tissue culture. Microbes in Human welfare: Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation (Biogas) and microbes as bio-control agents, Biopesticides and Bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use. Application of Biotechnology in Agriculture: Genetically Modified organisms - BT crops; Biopiracy and patents
|
Unit-X Ecology and Environment
Populations: Population attributes and Population growth; Population interactions -U mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution. Ecosystems: Patterns, components; productivity and decomposition; energy flow; Ecological pyramids: Pyramids of number, biomass and energy. Biodiversity and its Conservation: Biodiversity-Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book; Biosphere reserves, National parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Ramsar sites
|
SECTION B (Zoology)
|
Unit I: Reproduction in Animals
Human Reproduction: Male and Female reproductive systems; Microscopic anatomy of testis and ovary; Gametogenesis (spermatogenesis and oogenesis; Menstrual cycle. Fertilisation, embryo development upto blastocyst formation, implantation, Pregnancy and placenta formation. Elementary idea of Parturition and Lactation. Reproductive Health: Need for reproductive health and prevention of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs); Birth control need and methods, Contraception and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP); Amniocentesis; Infertility and assisted reproductive technologies - IVF, ZIFT, GIFT (elementary idea for general awareness)
|
Unit II: Genetics and Evolution
Sex determination in humans, birds and honey bee; Linkage and Crossing over. Sex linked inheritance: Haemophilia and colour blindness. Mendelian disorders in humans Thalassemia; Chromosomal disorders in humans: Down's syndrome, Turner's syndrome and Klinefelter's syndrome Genome and Human genome project; DNA fingerprinting. Evolution: Origin of life; Biological evolution and evidences for biological evolution; Darwin's contribution, Modern synthetic theory of Evolution; Mechanism of evolution -Variation (Mutation and Recombination) and Natural Selection with examples, types of natural selection; Gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy - Weinberg's principle; adaptive radiation; Human evolution.
|
UNIT: III Biology in Human Welfare
Health and Disease: Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (Hepatitis, Malaria, Dengue, Filariasis, Ascariasis, Typhoid, Pneumonia, Common cold, Amoebiasis, Ring worm) and their control; Cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence: drug and alcohol abuse.
|
UNIT: IV Biotechnology and its Applications
Biotechnology: Principles and processes; Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology). Application of biotechnology in health: Human insulin and vaccine production stem cell technology, gene therapy. Transgenic Animals. Bio-safety issues.
JKBOSE Class 12th Botany Syllabus - Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
BOTANY
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Word Limit (Approx.)
|
A
|
Objective Type/Multiple Choice
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
N/A
|
B
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
20 - 30 words
|
C
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
100 - 150 words
|
D
|
Long Answer (LA) (with Internal Choice)
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
150 - 200 words
|
Total
|
16
|
35
ZOOLOGY
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Word Limit (Approx.)
|
Note on Content
|
A
|
Objective Type/Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
N/A
|
Knowledge, Memory, Application
|
B
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
20 - 30 words
|
Knowledge, Memory, Application
|
C
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
100 - 150 words
|
Includes Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions
|
D
|
Long Answer (LA) (with Internal Choice)
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
150 - 200 words
|
Includes Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions
|
Total
|
16
|
35
JKBOSE Class 12th Botany Syllabus - Praticals
|
SECTION A: BOTANY
List of Experiments
1. Study pollen germination on a slide.
2. Collect soil samples from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.
3. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.
4. Study of plant population density by Quadrant method.
5. Study of plant population frequency by Quadrant method
B. Observation/ Spotting
1. Study of flowers adapted to pollination by the agencies of wind and insects.
2. Study pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide.
3. Study Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colours/ size of any plant.
4. Exercise on controlled pollination Emasculation, tagging and bagging.
5. Study two plants found in xerophytic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations. 6. Study plants found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations
SECTION B: ZOOLOGY
A. List of Experiments
1. Collect water samples from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organisms.
2. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.
3. To study the effect of different temperatures and three different pHs on the activity of salivary amylase on starch. Identification of common disease-causing organisms like ascaris, entamoeba, plasmodium, and ringworm through permanent slides or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.
5. Study two different animals found in xerophytic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.
6. Study animals found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations
How to Download JKBOSE Class 12 Botany Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Step 1 - Visit the official JKBOSE website – jkbose.nic.in
Step 2 - Go to the Academics section and click on “Syllabus.”
Step 3 - Select Class 12 and choose Botany from the subject list.
Step 4 - Click on “Download PDF” to save it for offline use.
Students can use the syllabus to understand the exam pattern and prepare more effectively.
