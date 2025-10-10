JKBOSE 12th Botany Syllabus 2025–26 : Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics, and Marks Distribution

SECTION A: BOTANY

List of Experiments

1. Study pollen germination on a slide.

2. Collect soil samples from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

3. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.

4. Study of plant population density by Quadrant method.

5. Study of plant population frequency by Quadrant method

B. Observation/ Spotting

1. Study of flowers adapted to pollination by the agencies of wind and insects.

2. Study pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide.

3. Study Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colours/ size of any plant.

4. Exercise on controlled pollination Emasculation, tagging and bagging.

5. Study two plants found in xerophytic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations. 6. Study plants found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations

SECTION B: ZOOLOGY

A. List of Experiments

1. Collect water samples from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organisms.

2. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.

3. To study the effect of different temperatures and three different pHs on the activity of salivary amylase on starch. Identification of common disease-causing organisms like ascaris, entamoeba, plasmodium, and ringworm through permanent slides or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.

5. Study two different animals found in xerophytic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

6. Study animals found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations