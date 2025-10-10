SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
Complete List of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901-2025)

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 10, 2025

The Nobel Peace Prize, established by Alfred Nobel, has been awarded annually since 1901 to individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to peace, conflict resolution, and human rights. Notable laureates include Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, and Malala Yousafzai. The article provides a comprehensive list of winners from 1901 to 2025, highlighting their significant impact on global peace and justice.

List of Nobel Peace Prize Winners
Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world's leading awards has been awarded every year to individuals and organizations for their exceptional efforts towards peace, conflict resolution, and advancement of human rights. Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, established the award via his will in recognition of actions that evoke humanity towards peaceful and unviolent living. 

Although there have been many laureates over the years, they include world leaders, activists, humanitarian organizations, and dreamers: Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Theresa, Malala Yousafzai, and as recently as the United Nations. Each laureate is reflective of a special commitment to justice and empathy. The following is a complete list of winners of the Nobel Peace Prize from 1901-2024 on account of their lasting influence on peace around the globe.

Who Won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025? 

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize | Reuters

In 2025, María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize. She was commended for her resolute public stances for democracy, human rights, and non-violent political change in Venezuela. As a leading figure in the opposition, she has taken unyielding positions against authoritarianism in Venezuela, inspired millions on behalf of free elections, and believed in justice and civil liberties.

Although she has been persecuted and, at times, denied due process, María Corina Machado has remained unwavering in her aim to restore democratic institutions and serve her fellow citizens. Her award from the Nobel Committee is an international acknowledgment of the importance of peaceful resistance in combating unjust political oppression and the durability of democratic values in the public sphere.

List of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901-2025)

Here is the complete list of Nobel Peace Prize Winners from the year 1901 to 2025, along with their contributions, which helped them land the award: 

Year

Laureate(s)

Contribution 

1901

Henry Dunant; Frédéric Passy

Red Cross founder; peace activism

1902

Élie Ducommun; Charles-Albert Gobat

Peace movement leaders

1903

William Randal Cremer

International arbitration advocate

1904

Institute of International Law

Advancing global law

1905

Bertha von Suttner

Anti-war literature influence

1906

Theodore Roosevelt

Russo-Japanese peace treaty

1907

Moneta; Renault

Peace and law efforts

1908

Arnoldson; Bajer

Peace through parliamentarianism

1909

Beernaert; d’Estournelles

Diplomatic reconciliation work

1910

Permanent International Peace Bureau

Promoting global peace congresses

1911

Asser; Fried

International law and peace

1912

Elihu Root

Legal diplomacy efforts

1913

Henri La Fontaine

Internationalism and arbitration

1914-1916

NA

No award (World War I)

1917

International Committee of the Red Cross

Humanitarian war relief

1918

NA

No award

1919

Woodrow Wilson

League of Nations founder

1920

Léon Bourgeois

League of Nations advocate

1921

Branting; Lange

Peace and cooperation

1922

Fridtjof Nansen

Refugee relief efforts

1923-1924

NA

No award

1925

Chamberlain; Dawes

Post-WWI reconciliation

1926

Briand; Stresemann

Franco-German rapprochement

1927

Buisson; Quidde

Pacifism and education

1928

NA

No award

1929

Frank B. Kellogg

Kellogg-Briand Pact architect

1930

Nathan Söderblom

Church unity for peace

1931

Addams; Butler

Social reform, peace work

1932

NA

No award

1933

Norman Angell

Anti-war writings

1934

Arthur Henderson

Disarmament conference leader

1935

Carl von Ossietzky

Anti-Nazi journalism

1936

Carlos Saavedra Lamas

Peace in South America

1937-1939

NA

No award

1944

Red Cross

WWII humanitarian aid

1946

Balch; Mott

Peace education, youth work

1947

Friends Service Council; AFSC

Quaker humanitarian service

1949

Lord Boyd Orr

Food security advocacy

1950

Ralph Bunche

Middle East mediation

1951

Léon Jouhaux

Labor peace activism

1952

Albert Schweitzer

Humanitarian medicine in Africa

1953

George C. Marshall

European reconstruction (Marshall Plan)

1954

UNHCR

Refugee protection efforts

1957

Lester B. Pearson

UN peacekeeping initiatives

1958

Georges Pire

Refugee aid programs

1959

Philip Noel-Baker

Disarmament advocacy

1960

Albert Luthuli

Anti-apartheid leadership

1961

Dag Hammarskjöld

UN diplomacy and service

1962

Linus Pauling

Nuclear disarmament activism

1963

ICRC; League of Red Cross

Humanitarian relief cooperation

1964

Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights leadership

1968

René Cassin

Human rights drafting

1969

International Labour Organization

Workers’ rights advocacy

1970

Norman Borlaug

Green Revolution pioneer

1971

Willy Brandt

East-West reconciliation

1973

Kissinger; Le Duc Tho

Vietnam War negotiations

1974

MacBride; Satō

Disarmament and peace policy

1975

Andrei Sakharov

Human rights activism

1976

Williams; Corrigan

Peace in Northern Ireland

1977

Amnesty International

Human rights advocacy

1978

Begin; Sadat

Egypt-Israel peace accord

1979

Mother Teresa

Humanitarian service

1980

Pérez Esquivel

Nonviolent human rights defense

1981

UNHCR

Global refugee assistance

1982

Myrdal; García Robles

Nuclear disarmament efforts

1983

Lech Wałęsa

Solidarity movement leader

1984

Desmond Tutu

Anti-apartheid reconciliation

1985

IPPNW

Anti-nuclear medical movement

1986

Elie Wiesel

Holocaust remembrance advocate

1987

Óscar Arias Sánchez

Central American peace accords

1988

UN Peacekeeping Forces

International peacekeeping efforts

1989

Dalai Lama

Nonviolent Tibetan struggle

1990

Mikhail Gorbachev

Cold War easing

1991

Aung San Suu Kyi

Democracy in Myanmar

1992

Rigoberta Menchú Tum

Indigenous rights activism

1993

Mandela; de Klerk

Ending apartheid

1994

Rabin; Peres; Arafat

Middle East peace talks

1995

Rotblat; Pugwash Conferences

Nuclear disarmament advocacy

1996

Belo; Ramos-Horta

East Timor peace

1997

Jody Williams; ICBL

Ban landmines campaign

1998

Hume; Trimble

Northern Ireland peace

1999

Doctors Without Borders

Medical humanitarian aid

2000

Kim Dae-jung

Korean reconciliation efforts

2001

Kofi Annan; United Nations

Global peace promotion

2002

Jimmy Carter

Peaceful diplomacy advocacy

2003

Shirin Ebadi

Human rights in Iran

2004

Wangari Maathai

Environmental conservation activism

2005

IAEA; Mohamed ElBaradei

Nuclear non-proliferation work

2006

Muhammad Yunus; Grameen Bank

Microfinance for poverty relief

2007

IPCC; Al Gore

Climate change awareness

2008

Martti Ahtisaari

Conflict mediation expert

2009

Barack Obama

Strengthening diplomacy

2010

Liu Xiaobo

Democratic reform advocacy

2011

Sirleaf; Gbowee; Karman

Women’s peace activism

2012

European Union

Peace in Europe

2013

OPCW

Chemical weapons ban

2014

Satyarthi; Yousafzai

Child rights, education

2015

Tunisian Dialogue Quartet

Democratic mediation

2016

Juan Manuel Santos

Colombia peace accord

2017

ICAN

Nuclear disarmament campaign

2018

Mukwege; Murad

Anti-sexual violence activism

2019

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia-Eritrea peace

2020

World Food Programme

Combating world hunger

2021

Maria Ressa; Muratov

Press freedom defense

2022

Bialiatski; Memorial; CCL

Human rights advocacy

2023

Narges Mohammadi

Women’s rights activism

2024

Nihon Hidankyo

Nuclear survivors’ advocacy

2025

  María Corina Machado  Nonviolent democracy protest

Top 5 Greatest Nobel Peace Prize Winners

Here are the top 5 Greatest Nobel Peace Prize Winners, marked by their great work and effort towards humanitarian work and contribution to world peace:

1. Martin Luther King Jr. (1964, USA)

Martin Luther King, Jr. | Biography, Speeches, Facts, & Assassination | Britannica

For his role in leading the American Civil Rights Movement using nonviolence and moral leadership, Martin Luther King, Jr., received the Nobel Peace Prize. He dreamt of a world where racial equality was a reality, and his vision has inspired millions of people around the world. King's ethic of peaceful resistance helped diverted social justice movements across the globe and still provide ethical and moral grounding for contemporary mechanisms for equality and human rights.

2. Mother Teresa (1979, India)

Is Mother Teresa a Saint? - Feed the Hunger

Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her entire existence devoted to serving the poorest and sickest of people through her Missionaries of Charity. Her servant-style leadership, modesty and humanitarian endeavors in Kolkata reminded the world of poverty, but also dignity and decency. She is also an example of universal love, mercy, and service to humanity inspired by faith.

3. Nelson Mandela (1993, South Africa)

Nelson Mandela - Quotes, Biography & Death | HISTORY

Nelson Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in the non-violent struggle to end apartheid and promote reconciliation in South Africa. After 27 years of imprisonment, Mandela emerged as a symbol of forgiveness and unity, transforming his country through peace, equity and fidelity to human rights and democratic freedoms.

4. Barack Obama (2009, USA)

The Obamas | Barack Obama Presidential Library

Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his vision for a world in which international diplomacy and cooperation among nations have come to life. The Nobel Committee recognized his efforts, including a commitment to nuclear disarmament and multilateral diplomatic engagement, and dialogue.

The prize itself did not advance the cause of peace or security for our contemporary world, but it was a symbol of hope for a more peaceful world based on unity, mutual respect, and understanding among peoples.

5. Malala Yousafzai (2014, Pakistan)

Malala: We must all fight courageously for the right to education - Vatican News

Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel laureate for her advocacy for girls' education, first in Pakistan then globally. After being shot in the head by the Taliban while on a school bus, Yousafzai not only survived, but also strengthened her advocacy efforts to end the unlawful discrimination of girls' learning opportunities.

Today, her courage of conviction and activism style make her a sustainable, recognizable voice for children, their rights, empowerment, and education across the globe.

Conclusion

The Nobel Peace Prize is a perpetual emblem of mankind's quest for compassion, justice, and the possibility of a world at peace. From Martin Luther King Jr.'s struggle for civil rights to Malala Yousafzai's fight for education, every laureate, in his or her own way, reminds us that peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but the presence of dignity, equal rights, and hope.

All embodied courage, conviction, and selfless service which, also urged and convinced future generations to make the choice to act with kindness and resolve. As one continent or challenge fades away, another emerges, and the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winners once again shines an important light, to encourage peoples and nations to choose to work towards peace and togetherness.



