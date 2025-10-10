Complete List of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901-2025)

Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world's leading awards has been awarded every year to individuals and organizations for their exceptional efforts towards peace, conflict resolution, and advancement of human rights. Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, established the award via his will in recognition of actions that evoke humanity towards peaceful and unviolent living. Although there have been many laureates over the years, they include world leaders, activists, humanitarian organizations, and dreamers: Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Theresa, Malala Yousafzai, and as recently as the United Nations. Each laureate is reflective of a special commitment to justice and empathy. The following is a complete list of winners of the Nobel Peace Prize from 1901-2024 on account of their lasting influence on peace around the globe.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Famous American Nobel Prize Winners and Their Achievements Who Won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025? In 2025, María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize. She was commended for her resolute public stances for democracy, human rights, and non-violent political change in Venezuela. As a leading figure in the opposition, she has taken unyielding positions against authoritarianism in Venezuela, inspired millions on behalf of free elections, and believed in justice and civil liberties. Although she has been persecuted and, at times, denied due process, María Corina Machado has remained unwavering in her aim to restore democratic institutions and serve her fellow citizens. Her award from the Nobel Committee is an international acknowledgment of the importance of peaceful resistance in combating unjust political oppression and the durability of democratic values in the public sphere.

List of Nobel Peace Prize Winners (1901-2025) Here is the complete list of Nobel Peace Prize Winners from the year 1901 to 2025, along with their contributions, which helped them land the award: Year Laureate(s) Contribution 1901 Henry Dunant; Frédéric Passy Red Cross founder; peace activism 1902 Élie Ducommun; Charles-Albert Gobat Peace movement leaders 1903 William Randal Cremer International arbitration advocate 1904 Institute of International Law Advancing global law 1905 Bertha von Suttner Anti-war literature influence 1906 Theodore Roosevelt Russo-Japanese peace treaty 1907 Moneta; Renault Peace and law efforts 1908 Arnoldson; Bajer Peace through parliamentarianism 1909 Beernaert; d’Estournelles Diplomatic reconciliation work 1910 Permanent International Peace Bureau Promoting global peace congresses 1911 Asser; Fried International law and peace 1912 Elihu Root Legal diplomacy efforts 1913 Henri La Fontaine Internationalism and arbitration 1914-1916 NA No award (World War I) 1917 International Committee of the Red Cross Humanitarian war relief 1918 NA No award 1919 Woodrow Wilson League of Nations founder 1920 Léon Bourgeois League of Nations advocate 1921 Branting; Lange Peace and cooperation 1922 Fridtjof Nansen Refugee relief efforts 1923-1924 NA No award 1925 Chamberlain; Dawes Post-WWI reconciliation 1926 Briand; Stresemann Franco-German rapprochement 1927 Buisson; Quidde Pacifism and education 1928 NA No award 1929 Frank B. Kellogg Kellogg-Briand Pact architect 1930 Nathan Söderblom Church unity for peace 1931 Addams; Butler Social reform, peace work 1932 NA No award 1933 Norman Angell Anti-war writings 1934 Arthur Henderson Disarmament conference leader 1935 Carl von Ossietzky Anti-Nazi journalism 1936 Carlos Saavedra Lamas Peace in South America 1937-1939 NA No award 1944 Red Cross WWII humanitarian aid 1946 Balch; Mott Peace education, youth work 1947 Friends Service Council; AFSC Quaker humanitarian service 1949 Lord Boyd Orr Food security advocacy 1950 Ralph Bunche Middle East mediation 1951 Léon Jouhaux Labor peace activism 1952 Albert Schweitzer Humanitarian medicine in Africa 1953 George C. Marshall European reconstruction (Marshall Plan) 1954 UNHCR Refugee protection efforts 1957 Lester B. Pearson UN peacekeeping initiatives 1958 Georges Pire Refugee aid programs 1959 Philip Noel-Baker Disarmament advocacy 1960 Albert Luthuli Anti-apartheid leadership 1961 Dag Hammarskjöld UN diplomacy and service 1962 Linus Pauling Nuclear disarmament activism 1963 ICRC; League of Red Cross Humanitarian relief cooperation 1964 Martin Luther King Jr. Civil rights leadership 1968 René Cassin Human rights drafting 1969 International Labour Organization Workers’ rights advocacy 1970 Norman Borlaug Green Revolution pioneer 1971 Willy Brandt East-West reconciliation 1973 Kissinger; Le Duc Tho Vietnam War negotiations 1974 MacBride; Satō Disarmament and peace policy 1975 Andrei Sakharov Human rights activism 1976 Williams; Corrigan Peace in Northern Ireland 1977 Amnesty International Human rights advocacy 1978 Begin; Sadat Egypt-Israel peace accord 1979 Mother Teresa Humanitarian service 1980 Pérez Esquivel Nonviolent human rights defense 1981 UNHCR Global refugee assistance 1982 Myrdal; García Robles Nuclear disarmament efforts 1983 Lech Wałęsa Solidarity movement leader 1984 Desmond Tutu Anti-apartheid reconciliation 1985 IPPNW Anti-nuclear medical movement 1986 Elie Wiesel Holocaust remembrance advocate 1987 Óscar Arias Sánchez Central American peace accords 1988 UN Peacekeeping Forces International peacekeeping efforts 1989 Dalai Lama Nonviolent Tibetan struggle 1990 Mikhail Gorbachev Cold War easing 1991 Aung San Suu Kyi Democracy in Myanmar 1992 Rigoberta Menchú Tum Indigenous rights activism 1993 Mandela; de Klerk Ending apartheid 1994 Rabin; Peres; Arafat Middle East peace talks 1995 Rotblat; Pugwash Conferences Nuclear disarmament advocacy 1996 Belo; Ramos-Horta East Timor peace 1997 Jody Williams; ICBL Ban landmines campaign 1998 Hume; Trimble Northern Ireland peace 1999 Doctors Without Borders Medical humanitarian aid 2000 Kim Dae-jung Korean reconciliation efforts 2001 Kofi Annan; United Nations Global peace promotion 2002 Jimmy Carter Peaceful diplomacy advocacy 2003 Shirin Ebadi Human rights in Iran 2004 Wangari Maathai Environmental conservation activism 2005 IAEA; Mohamed ElBaradei Nuclear non-proliferation work 2006 Muhammad Yunus; Grameen Bank Microfinance for poverty relief 2007 IPCC; Al Gore Climate change awareness 2008 Martti Ahtisaari Conflict mediation expert 2009 Barack Obama Strengthening diplomacy 2010 Liu Xiaobo Democratic reform advocacy 2011 Sirleaf; Gbowee; Karman Women’s peace activism 2012 European Union Peace in Europe 2013 OPCW Chemical weapons ban 2014 Satyarthi; Yousafzai Child rights, education 2015 Tunisian Dialogue Quartet Democratic mediation 2016 Juan Manuel Santos Colombia peace accord 2017 ICAN Nuclear disarmament campaign 2018 Mukwege; Murad Anti-sexual violence activism 2019 Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia-Eritrea peace 2020 World Food Programme Combating world hunger 2021 Maria Ressa; Muratov Press freedom defense 2022 Bialiatski; Memorial; CCL Human rights advocacy 2023 Narges Mohammadi Women’s rights activism 2024 Nihon Hidankyo Nuclear survivors’ advocacy 2025 María Corina Machado Nonviolent democracy protest

Top 5 Greatest Nobel Peace Prize Winners Here are the top 5 Greatest Nobel Peace Prize Winners, marked by their great work and effort towards humanitarian work and contribution to world peace: 1. Martin Luther King Jr. (1964, USA) For his role in leading the American Civil Rights Movement using nonviolence and moral leadership, Martin Luther King, Jr., received the Nobel Peace Prize. He dreamt of a world where racial equality was a reality, and his vision has inspired millions of people around the world. King's ethic of peaceful resistance helped diverted social justice movements across the globe and still provide ethical and moral grounding for contemporary mechanisms for equality and human rights. 2. Mother Teresa (1979, India) Mother Teresa received the Nobel Peace Prize for her entire existence devoted to serving the poorest and sickest of people through her Missionaries of Charity. Her servant-style leadership, modesty and humanitarian endeavors in Kolkata reminded the world of poverty, but also dignity and decency. She is also an example of universal love, mercy, and service to humanity inspired by faith.

3. Nelson Mandela (1993, South Africa) Nelson Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in the non-violent struggle to end apartheid and promote reconciliation in South Africa. After 27 years of imprisonment, Mandela emerged as a symbol of forgiveness and unity, transforming his country through peace, equity and fidelity to human rights and democratic freedoms. 4. Barack Obama (2009, USA) Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his vision for a world in which international diplomacy and cooperation among nations have come to life. The Nobel Committee recognized his efforts, including a commitment to nuclear disarmament and multilateral diplomatic engagement, and dialogue. The prize itself did not advance the cause of peace or security for our contemporary world, but it was a symbol of hope for a more peaceful world based on unity, mutual respect, and understanding among peoples.

5. Malala Yousafzai (2014, Pakistan) Malala Yousafzai became the youngest Nobel laureate for her advocacy for girls' education, first in Pakistan then globally. After being shot in the head by the Taliban while on a school bus, Yousafzai not only survived, but also strengthened her advocacy efforts to end the unlawful discrimination of girls' learning opportunities. Today, her courage of conviction and activism style make her a sustainable, recognizable voice for children, their rights, empowerment, and education across the globe. Conclusion The Nobel Peace Prize is a perpetual emblem of mankind's quest for compassion, justice, and the possibility of a world at peace. From Martin Luther King Jr.'s struggle for civil rights to Malala Yousafzai's fight for education, every laureate, in his or her own way, reminds us that peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but the presence of dignity, equal rights, and hope.