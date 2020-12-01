CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course B) Sample Paper 2021 with Marking Scheme

Download the CBSE Class 10 Urdu (Course B) Sample Paper for the Board Exam 2021. This is the model question paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially on its website. This sample paper is vital to know the pattern of examination that will be followed during the upcoming board exam. You can know the type, number and level of questions that will appear in the main question paper. Along with the sample paper. The board has also released the marking scheme that includes answers to the questions given in the sample paper and mentions the marking details. Students' answers sheets in the CBSE Board Exam 2021 will be checked according to the marks allotment pattern mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Marking Scheme 2021. Students can analyse these details to learn answer writing skills. Thus, both the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme are quite essential for the preparation of the upcoming board exam and score high marks.

We have provided here the CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Paper 2021 along with the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Marking Scheme 2021. Students can download both these resources and save them in PDF format. Students must practice with this latest sample paper to boost their preparation level and enhance their confidence to write the exam appropriately.

Check CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course B Sample Question Paper 2020-21 below:

URDU COURSE (B) CODE - 303

CLASS X (2020-2021)

TIME Allowed: 3 Hrs.

Maximum Marks: 80

Download the complete sample paper and its marking scheme from the respective links given below:

Students can also get the previous years' sample papers for CBSE Class 10 Urdu subject. These sample papers can be very helpful to know the set of important questions and topics as these papers are prepared by the examination experts selected by CBSE itself. Therefore, students should practice with more and more CBSE sample papers not only to give an edge to their preparations but also to enhance their confidence that is the key to success in any exam. Previous years' sample papers can be accessed from the following links:

