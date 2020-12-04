CBSE Class 10 Painting Marking Scheme 2021 - Check Sample Paper Solution with Marking Criteria

CBSE Class 10 Painting Marking Scheme 2021 is an important resource to not only get the right answers to the questions given in the latest sample paper but also to understand the right format for answering questions in the board exam. This marking scheme also helps to understand the criteria according to which marks will be assigned during the checking of answer sheets in the board exam. Students can go through the CBSE Marking Scheme to prepare easily and effectively for their CBSE Class 10 Painting Exam 2021.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 Painting sample paper and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 Painting Marking Scheme:

Section: First

Instructions: Which of the following statements are correct?

a)

1. The secondary colours are red, yellow and green

2. The secondary colours are yellow, blue and red

3. The secondary colours are orange, violet and green

4. The secondary colours are green, orange and blue

Answer:

2. The secondary colours are yellow, blue and red

b)

1. Darkness of colour is called Tone

2. Lightness of colour is called Tone

3. Darkness and lightness of colour is called Tone

4. Intensity of colour is called Tone

Answer:

3. Darkness and lightness of colour is called Tone

c)

1. Unity, harmony, balance and rhythm are principles of art

2. Unity, harmony, balance and Texture are principles of art

3. Unity, harmony, balance and Form are principles of art

4. Unity, harmony, balance and Space are principles of art

Answer:

1. Unity, harmony, balance and rhythm are principles of art

d)

1. A Pyramid has Three Sides

2. A Pyramid has Four Sides

3. A Pyramid has Five Sides

4. A Pyramid has Six Sides

Answer:

3. A Pyramid has Five Sides

e)

1. Brown Stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

2. Beige stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

3. Blue stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

4. Black stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

Answer:

3. Blue stands for ‘B’ in VIBGYOR

Section: Second

General Instructions:

Answer any three of the following questions

a. Name any four materials of Painting and mention their merits?

Answer:

(a) Four materials of Painting are:

Poster colour, water colour, oil pastels, pencils

Water colour – Transparent, oil pastels – easy to handle, Poster colour – Opaque pencil – suitable for drawing

b. Write down the colours in VIBGYOR?

Answer:

(b) There are seven colours in a (VIBGYOR), violet, Indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.

c. Which types of pencils are used in drawing and shading?

Answer:

(c) Pencils used in drawing are HB & 2B and for shading 4B, 6B, 8B, 10B

d. What is the difference between the water colours and the poster colours?

Answer:

Water colours are transparent Poster colurs are Opaque. Both has water as Medium. Light is maintained in water colourwhere as light is applied in poster colour.

