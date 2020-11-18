CBSE Class 10 Painting Question Paper 2020

Get here the CBSE Class 10 Painting Question Papers 2020 to prepare for your upcoming board exam. This question paper is really important to know the examination pattern and also to get an idea of the important questions and topics. Students who have painting as one of their subjects should solve this previous year's question paper to assess their preparedness for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Painting Exam 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Painting (Theory) Question Paper 2020:

SECTION A

Instruction: Write answers for all the six parts of the question.

1. (i) How many equal lines are there in a ‘square’?

(A) Two

(B) Three

(C) Four

(D) One

(ii) How many dimensions are there in a painting space?

(A) One

(B) Two

(C) Three

(D) Four

(iii) Which colour medium is ‘opaque’ among the following?

(A) Crayon colours

(B) Oil colours

(C) Pastel colours

(D) Water colours

(iv) Which of the following pencils is usually used for ‘shading’ in the ‘object study’?

(A) 2H

(B) H

(C) 2B

(D) 3H

(v) Where is the world famous ‘Char Minar’ situated?

(A) Hyderabad

(B) Delhi

(C) Jaunpur

(D) Golkonda

(vi) In which State is the world famous ‘Sanchi Mahastupa’ situated?

(A) Chhattisgarh

(B) Madhya Pradesh

(C) Rajasthan

(D) Odisha

SECTION B

Instruction : Write short answers for any three parts of the following question (in about 15 words each) :

2. (a) What is the difference between Primary Colours and Secondary Colours?

(b) What is the difference between the ‘Elements’ and ‘Principles’ of the Fundamentals of Painting Composition?

(c) What is the difference between ‘sketching’ and ‘drawing’?

(d) Why is it necessary to keep the brushes clean and dried after painting work?

(e) Mention the colours in a rainbow.

SECTION C

Instruction: Answer both parts of the following question in about 30 words each:

3. (a) Why do you like to use the ‘Poster Colours’ for your painting work? Explain with suitable examples.

(b) Why is it necessary to maintain neatness in painting work? Explain with suitable examples.

SECTION D

Instruction: Answer the following question in about 100 words:

4. Evaluate any one of the following art works on the basis of the fundamentals of Visual Arts (elements and principles):

(a) Any painting work usually done in the houses on the occasion of any Indian festival based on Folk Art (Madhubani or Kalamkari).

OR

(b) Any painting observed by the students during the educational tour.

SECTION E

Instruction: Answer the following question in about 100 words:

5. Appreciate any one of the following famous Indian painting/sculpture/architecture (building) studied under the ‘Story of Indian Art’, to which you are attracted the most and why?

(a) Alpana (Floor decoration) (painting)

OR

(b) Didarganj Yakshi (Mauryan Period) (sculpture)

OR

(b) Qutub Minar (architecture)

