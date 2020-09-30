CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper of Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Papers 2020 is helpful to know the pattern of examination and also to get an idea of the important questions for the upcoming board exam. Students must solve this previous year question paper to assess their preparedness for the examination. Class 10 Home Science Question Paper of CBSE Board Exam 2020 is provided here absolutely free. Students can download this question paper and solve it whenever they have enough time.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Question Paper 2020:

SECTION A

Multiple choice questions: Select the most appropriate answer from the four given below.

1. A typical characteristic of egocentrism in a three-year-old child is that he

(A) wants to play alone.

(B) thinks all non-living things have life.

(C) is unable to see viewpoint of others.

(D) lives in a make-believe world.

2. The investment scheme which is not available in a post office is

(A) Recurring Deposit Account

(B) National Savings Certificate

(C) Provident Fund

(D) Kisan Vikas Patra

3. Of the following product labels, the symbol of ISI mark is found on

(A) biscuits

(B) ghee

(C) apple juice

(D) oil

OR

Which standard mark will you check while buying a bag of wheat flour?

(A) FPO

(B) AGMARK

(C) ISI

(D) FSIS

4. The symbol on the care label of a garment which indicates that it should be dried in the shade is

5. While playing, a child breaks and opens his new toy. This type of play is called

(A) natural

(B) exploratory

(C) scientific

(D) serious

6. It is important to have a correct posture because it helps a person to

(A) get enough rest.

(B) do work in time.

(C) save his energy.

(D) do two activities at the same time.

7. A family uses public transport to save their money. This type of income is known as

(A) direct real income

(B) psychic income

(C) indirect real income

(D) money income

8. The foods which give energy to our body are:

(A) apples and oranges

(B) green leafy vegetables

(C) milk and milk products

(D) sugar and nuts

9. Irregular shape of look-alike chana dal indicates the presence of which adulterant?

(A) Argemone

(B) Kesari dal

(C) Metanil yellow

(D) Iron filings

10. The toy which you would buy for your four-month-old nephew will be

(A) teether

(B) rattle

(C) block set

(D) doctor’s set

OR

A child can make his first drawing at the age of

(A) 2 years

(B) 2½ years

(C) 3 years

(D) 1½ years

