CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions: 2023 Board Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions: Check important questions from CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature syllabus 2022-23. Using these questions, candidates can practise writing for CBSE Class 10 English exam on 27th February, 2023.

CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions: In this article, we will go through important questions from CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature syllabus 2023. We have provided these questions so that students can practise their grammar and writing skills for the English board examination which is scheduled on February 27, 2023. We will also be providing the solutions to these important questions. To get the answers to these important CBSE Class 10 English Important Questions, scroll to the end of the article.

CBSE CLASS 10 ENGLISH IMPORTANT GRAMMAR AND WRITING QUESTIONS



EDITING:

The following paragraphs have not been edited. There is one error in each line. Identify the error and write the error and correction in the blank.

1.Spanning 2000 kilometres, the Ganga River

is the third larger watershed in the world. _________ ________ It take one drop of water approximately _________ ________ 90 days on travel its entire length. _________ ________

2.a.Ostriches are the largest and heavy birds on earth ________ _______

They can grow to be as tall or 9 feet (2.75 meters) ________ _______ and can weigh as many as 250 pounds (113 kilograms). ________ _______

3.Have you ever learnt from a mistake you have

make? Many won’t admit doing so. For those who do, ________ _______ there was no need for guilt. We often make mistakes ________ _______ while taking risks, but all brush them aside and learn.________ _______

4.Primrose flowers unfurl in the evening and

stay open until a sun rises. Several _________ _______ varieties in Primrose also give off a _________ _______ fragrance when its flowers are open. _________ _______

5.a.Mercury is a highly toxic metal found on neon signs, ________ _______

fluorescent lights, older thermometers, or certain kinds ________ _______ of telescopes. Scientists today understand this ________ _______ mercury is extremely poisonous. _______ ________



GAP FILLING

1.While these days Valentine’s Day is celebrated by giving chocolates, flowers, or special romantic cards known as “valentines” to your loved one, its roots (i) _________back to the Feast of Saint Valentine in the 4th century AD. However, it wasn’t until the 14th century that the day (ii) ______________ associated with romance!

(i) (a) goes (b) go (c) went (d) gone

(ii) (a) had become (b) become (c) became (d) have become

2.Baby tigers are called cubs. At eight weeks, the cubs are ready (i) ________ their mother out of the den. (ii)___________ , they do not travel with her as she roams her territory when they are older.

(i) (a) follow (b) to follow (c) followed (d) following

(ii) (a) So (b) As (c) Because (d) However

3.Tourism is one in the biggest businesses in the world (i) _____________ at least 288 million jobs. It is vital for the economies of (ii)______________ countries.

(i) (a) generate (b) generates (c) generating (d) generated

(ii) (a) much (b) many (c) both (d) every

4.Elephants (i)_______ the largest land mammals. Three species of elephants are living today. The elephant's gestation period is 22 months, (ii) ______ longest for any land animal.

(i) (a) is (b) are (c) was (d) were

(ii) (a) a (b) an (c) which (d) the

5.The children (i) ___________talking as Miss Sarkar entered the classroom. Then in a loud voice she said ‘Good morning’ and (ii) __________quickly around the room.

(i) (a) are (b) was (c) were (d) been

ii) (a) glanced (b) glancing (c) will glance (d) glance

REPORTED SPEECH

1.Yash: I want to meet the Principal.

Peon: Sir, he is not in his office. He has gone to attend a meeting.

Yash went to the Principal's office and told the peon (a) ____________________the Principal. Respectfully, the peon told him that (b) ______________________________ and that (c) _____________________________________.

2.Rudra: I am really looking forward to class picnic tomorrow.

Pragya: Yes, after a long time, we will be meeting our friends and teachers.

Rudra told Pragya that (a)________________ looking forward to the class picnic (b)

______________ . Rudra agreed that after a long time (c) _____________ friends and teachers.

3.Insha: Did you see my new umbrella? Isn’t it fine?

Sona: Yes, it is! Did you buy it from the mall?

Insha: No, your father has brought it for me. Soumya asked her son (a) ______________. She wanted to know whether it was a fine one. Soumya agreed and asked his mother_____________. His mother replied in the negative and added that © _________.

4.Vickey said to Raju: Please wait here till I return.

Raju replied: I cannot wait for long. I have a meeting to attend.

Vickey requested Raju (a) ___________________________ . Raju replied (b)

_____________________ and that (c)__________________________________ .

5.Shanti: Why are you still in bed?

Yash: I have a terrible stomach ache. I won’t be able to go to college today.

Shanti asked Yash (a)_______________________________________ . Sushil replied that (b)_________________________________________________________ and added

(c)_____________________________________________ .

Stay tuned to get the answers to CBSE Class 10 English Important Question for Board Exam 2023 preparation.

