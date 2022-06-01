CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Check New Assessment Scheme with Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE Class 10 New Assessment Policy for the 2022-23 session is explained here. Along with this, important resources have been provided here to prepare well for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the assessment policy for Class 10 for the new academic session 2022-2023. The board has scrapped the term-wise assessment scheme which was adopted in the session 2021-22. Now, there will be one board examination conducted at the end of the academic year. Besides this, the emphasis will be given to moving from rote to competency-based learning. In view of the changed assessment policy, a greater number of Competency-Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper in the forthcoming sessions.

Major points for CBSE Class 10 New Assessment Policy 2022-23 are as follows:

Year End Examination/ Board Examination (Theory)

As per the modified scheme of assessment, the annual board examination will be held for Class 10 at the end of the academic session, 2022-23. The exam would be entirely based on the CBSE Curriculum 2022-23 and questions will be asked from the complete syllabus published on the board’s website. The key highlight will be that the paper will have more competency-based questions. As per the circular released by the board, this changed pattern of examination will equip the learners with key competencies to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively.

Composition of Board Exam Question Paper

According to the revised assessment policy for CBSE Class 10, the exam pattern for the annual board exams will be different than the previous years that will test students more on the basis of their competency skills. The typology of questions in the CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Question Papers will be as per the following pattern:

40% Competency-Based Questions: These questions can be multiple-choice questions, case-based, source-based integrated questions or any other type of questions.

20% Objective Type Questions

40% Short Answer/Long Answer Questions (as per existing pattern)

To perform well in the current academic session with the new assessment scheme, students would be required to come over the traditional way of learning. Now, only reading the chapters and learning questions-answers would not be enough to pass the exam. They need to sharpen their analytical thinking and work on their application skills. To help them perform wonders in their board exams, we provide here the important resources that include concept-based MCQs, case study questions, NCERT exemplar solutions and more. These quality questions are framed by the experts and are best for the board exam preparations.

