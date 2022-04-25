CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Tomorrow: Last Day Preparation Strategy For Class 10, 12 Students To Score Good Marks

CBSE Term 2 exams would begin on April 26, 2022. Check preparation tips for the final day before the Term 2 exam which would help the students score good marks in Class 10, 12 Board exams.

CBSE Board Exams Term 2- 2022 would begin tomorrow that is April 26, 2022. The students of both classes 10th and 12th are busy revising their syllabus. Students have one aim- securing more than 90% in Board exams. Board also has conducted a webinar to solve the doubts of students before the exam. Check the last day tips by the experts below. Following these tips can help the students to score good marks in Board exams. Moreover, the good news for students is that CBSE Board has also allowed the Covid positive students to appear for the exams.

The students of classes 10th and 12th must listen to the webinar being conducted by CBSE Board. It may help the students understand their conduct in the Board exam tomorrow.

How students would prepare for the exam on the final day?

Revise only what you have already studied . Students should pick the syllabus and only stick to it. Last day preparation is panicky. However, the students should avoid thinking about how their exam would go, instead, they should think about how they can score more. Do not study anything new at all . Since tomorrow is your exam, do not study anything new or anything that was left by you before the exam. It would only give the students anxiety on the last date. The Board has specially informed the schools to arrange separate rooms for the students suffering from Covid 19. Students when they reach the centres must follow social distancing as well because Covid 19 is a dangerous and fast-spreading illness. Only 18 students would be allowed in one room. So the students would be sitting in three rows with six students in each row. So, the students should also make a point to maintain social distancing. Sleep well before the exam . Students must not compromise on their good night's sleep just a day before the exam. Students must have their minds functioning well before their exams. This is why rest is important for the students. Resting makes the students become more applicative. Pack your things well. Prepare your pencil box or purse and carry extra pens along with you. Check your admit card and plan your next day for tomorrow's exam well. Also, stay away from fake news. It has been a common practice among some miscreants to spread fake news just before exams, maybe of paper leaks or cancellations. Try to stay away from such news and keep a calm mind before attempting the exam.

Students should revise very well for their exams. The students should stay hydrated and musta void carrying their books to the exam venue. In fact, you must avoid anything that can be exchanged during the exam, as it could spread Covid 19, advises Apeejay’s school principal.

Jagran Josh wishes all the students of classes 10th and 12th the very best for their CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

