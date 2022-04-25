CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Starts Tomorrow: Check guidelines, instructions for the exam day to avoid inconvenience

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from tomorrow, April 26. The CBSE admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the board’s official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

On the first day, class 10 students will appear for painting and some language papers. The first major paper for them will be of English (Language and Literature) which will be held on Tuesday, April 27. On the other hand, class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness papers on April 26th. They would write their first major paper on May 2 which is going to be of Hindi Elective and Hindi Core. The term 2 exams will be subjective type and the duration of the tests will be 2 hours starting from 10:30 AM. The board has issued guidelines for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022, that can be checked below:

Only 18 students to be seated in an examination hall with four superintendents: To maintain social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic, the board has asked schools to arrange seating for only 18 students in an examination hall. So, the number of examination halls has been increased for term 2 exams. Four superintendents will be posted in one examination hall.

Students to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitizer: All the students have to bring personal water bottles without any cover on them. Also, the sanitizer they would carry must be in a transparent bottle to prevent chances of copying during exam.

Admit card is a must for entry in the examination hall: Students must not forget to carry admit card/hall ticket on the exam day. One without the admit card won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Students must follow the COVID protocols strictly: To avoid the spread of the Coronavirus, the board has strictly instructed students to follow the COVID protocols while taking exams. They will have to wear masks at all times right from entering the examination hall to the exit. They would also have to follow the social distancing norms.

Take care of the banned items: No electronic device will be allowed inside the examination centre. In case, a student is found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against him/her. So, read all the instructions mentioned in the admit card to clearly know the list of barred items and the ones you have to carry in the examination hall.

20 minutes to be provided for reading question paper: students will be provided 20 minutes additional time to read the question papers before they would actually start writing the paper. Invigilators present in the exam hall will have to make sure that this time is used only to read question papers.