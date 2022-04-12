CBSE Board Exam 2022: Most important things to do after getting question paper in examination hall

Know here some important suggestions which students must follow after getting question paper in the examination hall. These tips and suggestions will help them in writing their exam perfectly.

CBSE Board Exam Tips 2022: Students after getting the question paper often get confused that from where and how to start writing answers. They just read the question paper out of anxiety due to which they are unable to understand the questions properly. Hence, they waste the reading time of 20 minutes, allotted to them prior to the actual time of commencement of examination. Thus, every student must chalk out a strategy beforehand that they can follow while writing their exam.

To find a solution to this problem, we discussed with the exam experts, teachers and students, and came up with a very effective set of actions. Each student must follow these actions/suggestions to utilise his/her question paper reading time in way to secure high marks in the exam. These immediate actions involve:

Calm down to tell your brain that everything is fine and normal and not to get stressed or anxious. It’s just an exam like the others you have crossed years before.

Firstly, check the question paper wholly for the missing questions or pages if any and let the examinee know about the same.

Next, you need to fill in the required details like roll number or anything else required, on the question paper. Most of the students out of stress and hurry, forget to write in the necessary information on the question paper.

Board is going to provide 20 minutes for reading the questions. These 20 minutes are meant to take a thorough reading of the question paper and prepare the strategy to attempt all sections of the paper. So read the question paper calmly.

Prioritise the questions to which you know the answers quite well. These questions should be attempted first and then you can try the other questions which seem tough or complex to you.

You will be given 2 hours to complete the paper. So, before you start solving the paper, allocate sufficient time to each section and then question. Make sure you stick to this time limit while solving each question in the exam. This will help you complete the paper on time.

Lastly, another important thing while preparing the strategy to write the exam is that you can write the important formulas and equations which you will be using later. Sometimes, while writing the answer, so many things are swirling through your mind that you tend to forget the exact formulas or terms used in the answer.

Thus, all these suggestions are enough to be followed while preparing the exam writing technique in the initial few minutes. This will help you write your exam smoothly and accurately.

