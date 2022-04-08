(Term 2) CBSE Board Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th students can score full marks in these subjects; Check how to prepare

CBSE Class 10, 12 students can know here the subjects in which they can score full marks with good preparation and a little more effort. Check the preparation tips here.

CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE Term 2 Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 are starting from 26th April 2022. Thus, students have now only a few weeks to prepare for their exams. CBSE Term 2 Exam will be conducted in the subjective pattern. There are some subjects in both classes 10th and 12th, in which students can get full marks. If we look at the marks sheets of the previous years' CBSE Board Toppers, we can clearly see that students had scored 100% marks in certain subjects.

We have listed here all the top scoring subjects in class 10 and class 12. All the students who are going to appear in the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 must be aware of these subjects in which they just need to be well prepared for scoring above full marks. They can, thus, enhance their overall Term 2 Marks and get phenomenal results in their CBSE Board Exams 2021-22. Read below to know the top scoring subjects and important preparation tips for them.

CBSE Class 10 Top Scoring Subjects in Term 2 Exam

If talk about the top scoring subjects in CBSE Class 10, then Maths is at the top position followed by Science and then English. In these three subjects, students can gain full marks even in subjective type papers. In Class 10 Maths and Science, examiners only look for the correct logic and concepts. So, if you have written the correct answer followed by the appropriate steps, then you are sure to get full marks in that particular question. In English subject, you need to be well versed with the correct formats and use of appropriate expressions in the writing section. In the Reading, Grammar and Literature sections, you can easily score full marks with good preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Top Scoring Subjects in Term 2 Exam

In Class 12, the top scoring subjects are Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics and English. In all these subjects, a teacher just wants correct and to-the-point answers to give you the full marks. All these subjects are concept and logic based. So, there is little room for error in these subjects. You just need to be good at formulas, concepts and basics to score 100% marks in these subjects.

Important preparation tips to score full marks in CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

1. Solve CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers

Solving the latest CBSE sample papers is the first and the most important step to gaining full marks in board exams. Through sample papers, students would not only understand the exam pattern but also learn the art of time management.

2. Follow the step-wise method to answer questions

Step-wise method of answering is very important in all the concept based subjects like Maths, Science, English, etc. Follow the CBSE Marking Scheme 2022 (released with sample papers) to understand how to proceed with an answer in a step-wise manner. Each correct step is awarded marks in CBSE exams.

3. Never leave any question unattempted

This is another most useful tip for scoring maximum marks in CBSE Board Exams. Try to attempt all questions even if you find any question beyond your understanding or find it unknown. Write whatever you know related to that topic be it the definition, formula or derivation.

4. Write short and to the point answers

Try to keep your answers short and concise. Use more information and fewer words. Do not write more than sufficient because then your answer would result in a paragraph, making it difficult for the examiner to award marks.

In last, we suggest you to revise whatever you have studied and say no to anything new. Solve sample papers, practice papers and questions based on the latest pattern to strengthen your concepts. All these tips are sure to help you gain the maximum scores in your CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022.

