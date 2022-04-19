CBSE Board Exams To Begin From April 26: Experts Suggest Writing Practice Most Crucial in Last Week

CBSE Class 10th & 12th Board Exams 2022 are beginning from April 26 (Tuesday). In this last week before the exams, students should focus on revision and writing practice. Follow experts' tips to perform well in subjective exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Term 2 Examination is starting from 26th April, 2022. As the examinations would be conducted in a subjective pattern, students must be prepared to write the short and long answers and finish their paper in a stipulated time. The most important thing to perform well in a subjective exam is the writing practice along with intense revision. Now, when there's only one week to go for the exams, students must work on their writing skills along with taking a note of time management.

Why writing practice is important for the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022?

As the board exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode, writing becomes one of the major factors in deciding a student's performance in the exams. When we talked to some of the school teachers and experts about the importance of writing for students, they called it the most crucial to score well in the subjective exam. Some of the major factors that highlight the importance of writing practice are as follows:

Since the major part of the current academic session was conducted in the online mode, it made students a little slow in writing. This might impact their performance in exams.

In offline schools, students are given assignments, homework that gives them enough writing practice. Regular tests make them feel comfortable with pen and paper.

Regular writing practice is required to develop muscular stamina of fingers and hand so that students don't have to suffer any pain while writing continuously for 2-3 hours at the time of exam.

Writing with speed and accuracy becomes even more difficult for the under practiced students that can lack good marks in exams.

Sometimes while writing answers you may miss some important steps. This gives you a chance to improve your mistakes by reminding those steps to complete your answer.

10 most effective preparation tips to score more than 90% marks in CBSE Board Exams 2022

How to improve writing speed and finish paper in a stipulated time?

Solve sample papers and practice papers with a timer in this last week.

Solve important questions on a paper to gain confidence.

Write your answers in points instead of paragraphs to complete the paper on time.

Write answers covering key concepts. This would save your time and give the examiner a clear idea of your conceptual knowledge.

Include important steps and highlight the keywords.

Attempt the easy questions first followed by the questions with a higher difficulty level.

Allot a fixed time for questions of different weightage and try to stick to the same.

In the CBSE Term 2 Exams, the time of 2 hours is more than enough to complete a 40 marks paper. The only thing a student need to follow is to keep calm and not to panic. They must have gained a good writing experience in their pre-boards as well that can be a lesson for them to improve their weak areas.

Also Read: How to write perfect answers in CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022