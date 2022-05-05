CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022: Lengthy Paper with Moderate Difficulty Level; Check Expert Review and Student Reactions

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam for Basic and Standard Papers was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students found the papers lengthy while basic paper was easier than standard. Check the complete paper analysis here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today - May 5, 2022. Both Standard and Basic papers of Maths were conducted today in the same shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Our team reached one of the CBSE examination centres to collect students' response on the difficulty level of today's Maths paper. The students who appeared in the exam found the paper lengthy and of moderate difficulty level. Experts also called it a lengthy and balanced paper. Check the detailed paper analysis below and also download the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) and CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Question Papers in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 - Experts' Review and Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Maths teachers called today's paper balanced but a little lengthy. According to them the 2 marks questions in Section A were easy but it would have taken much time for students to write the step-wise solutions. Section B with 3 marks questions had 1-2 questions that could have troubled students. Case studies in Section C were easy and could be easily solved with a thorough conceptual understanding. The basic paper was way easier than the standard paper. Thus, experts reviewed the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper moderately easy but a little time taking.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 - Students with Standard Version Unhappy with the Paper

CBSE conducted the basic Maths and standard Maths papers, based on the choice of the students. Those with basic level of paper came out with happy expressions. Most of them said the paper was easy but a little lengthy. However, one could manage to finish the paper in 2 hours.

Students with Standard Maths, on the other side, did not seem to be happy with the paper. Majority of the students claimed it be a difficult paper as they were not expecting this level in term 2 as they were going to write the subjective exam for the first time in last two years. However, there were some students who said the paper was moderately difficult but one could attempt it well with god knowledge of NCERT. A general feedback of students is shared below:

Level of CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper - Moderately difficult The most difficult section of the paper - Section C with some tricky questions The most time consuming section of the paper - Section A with six 2 marks questions The easiest section of the paper - Sections A and C Any confusion in pattern of the paper - No, paper pattern was exactly similar to CBSE sample paper Expected marks out of 40 - Averagely 30-35 marks

CBSE 10 Maths Term 2 Paper 2022 id over now. So, students need not to keep thinking about it but move on. Next, CBSE would conduct the Sanskrit paper on 7th May and Science paper on 10th May. Students can check below important articles to prepare for their upcoming papers in an effective manner.

