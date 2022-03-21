CBSE Class 10 Science Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper): Solve Important Questions to Score Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 students must solve the practice paper provided here to learn time management and revise important concepts for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Max. Marks:40

Time allowed: 2 hours

General Instructions:

i) All questions are compulsory.

ii) The question paper has three sections and 15 questions. All questions are

iii) Section–A has 7 questions of 2 marks each; Section–B has 6 questions of 3 marks each; and Section–C has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each.

iv) Internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Pattern and Chapter-wise Weightage for Term 2 Exam 2022

Section A

1.Study the table given below carefully and answer the questions.

(a) Which element is a nonmetal with valency 1?

(b) Which element makes only covalent bond?

(c) Which element has the largest atomic radius?

(d) Write the electronic configuration of the element C

2.How does binary fission differ from multiple fission? Give one difference between the binary fission in amoeba and leishmania?

3.Woman had undergone surgical method for preventing unwanted pregnancies. Does this protect her from getting sexually transmitted diseases? Write any other two contraceptive methods.

4.Write any two limitations of Mendeleev’s periodic table and how these defects are rectified in Modern periodic table?

5.Explain the mechanism by which the chromosome number is maintained constant in human beings?

OR

With the help of suitable example, explain characters may be inherited, but may not be expressed always.

6.A coil of insulated copper wire is connected to a galvanometer. What will happen if a bar magnet is

(a) pushed into the coil?

(b) withdrawn from inside the coil?

Give reason also.

OR

Name any 2 factors on which the strength of the magnetic field produced by a solenoid depends? How does it depend on these factors?

7.Explain with the help of an example, why the number of trophic levels in a food chain is limited?

OR

A food chain consists of fish, larvae, phytoplankton and birds. The level of pesticides in water in which these organisms live is high.

(a) Which organism will have the maximum amount of pesticides accumulated through the food chain and what is this process known as?

(b) Write the food chain comprising all the organisms mentioned above.

