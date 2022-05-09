CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 Tomorrow: Check Best Tips to Write Paper Perfectly for Maximum Marks

Check the expert tips to attempt your CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper perfectly to score maximum marks. Check the most effective time management tips to finish the paper in time.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam Day Tips: CBSE Class 10 students are going to write their Science paper tomorrow. It will be a subjective paper with total 15 questions. The time allowed to write the paper will be of 2 hours. So, students must have the right plan beforehand to write the paper perfectly without getting panicked. Here, are some very useful tips by experts to attempt the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 accurately for scoring fu marks. Check the best time management tips here to write all answers in hassle free way and finish paper within 2 hours.

1. Make the best use of 20 minutes reading time

Before starting wring the exam, you will get 20 minutes for reading the question paper. You must use this time carefully to read all questions, analyze the trend of questions and drought a rough plan to attempt the easy and average questions.

2. Try to attempt questions in the chronological order

Writing answers in order of serial numbers will help you stay managed. So, it would be better to start with the two marks questions followed by the 3 marks questions and end with the 4 marks questions. But do not spend more than the required time on a particular question. Instead leave space for it and move on with the next questions.

3. Follow the right time division for all questions

If you want to finish paper well on time without getting panicked then have a proper time division for each question and stick to it through the paper.

For the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper a moderate time division can be as follows:

Question Weightage No. of Questions Time to spend on each question Total Tome Section A - 2 marks question 7 4 minutes 30 minutes (maximum) Section B - 3 marks question 6 8 minutes 50 minutes (maximum) Section C - 4 marks question 2 15 minutes 30 minutes (maximum) Total 15 questions 110 minutes

Thus, if you will write your paper according to the above time division, you will have 10 minutes left for revising your paper in the last.

4. Keep your answers concise and to the point

Do not write long form answers. It will only waste your time and energy. Try to write to the point answers because the examiner would only look for the right concepts for rewarding you marks.

Some of the best tips to write perfect answers in Science paper include:

Write answers in bullets or steps.

Each step or bullet point must include accurate and relevant keywords and concepts.

Try to include diagrams, charts and examples wherever possible.

Diagrams should be drawn with a pencil and must be properly labelled.

In chemistry questions, be careful while using symbols for names of elements/compounds. Write the balanced chemical reactions with proper labelling.

Do not forget to proofread your answers.

5. Choose questions wisely from internal choices

CBSE Board provides enough internal choices in the question paper to help students write the one they are best at. Now, it's all up to you how you choose a question out of the given choices. Read both questions carefully and then go with the one that strikes instantly in your mind. It should be the one that you are clear about and can answer correctly.

Writing tomorrow's Science paper will become easier than ever if you would follow the tips mentioned above. You will surely be able to write your paper confidently and score the maximum marks in your CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

