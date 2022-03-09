CBSE Class 10 Science Important Long and Short Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice Chapter-Wise Questions to Score Full Marks

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to conduct the Term 2 Exams in April-May 2022. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 would cover the remaining 50% syllabus after the Term 1 exam. The exam would be conducted in a subjective type answering format. Subjects like Science can be challenging for the students, especially when they have to suddenly switch to the subjective pattern after the objective type format. However, students can surely do well in the subject if all the concepts are clear to them. For this, they must practice answering several questions based on important concepts. They should learn the right way to answer questions and practice to minimize their mistakes.

We have provided below important Science questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022. These questions have been curated by the exam experts and are based on the reduced syllabus and latest paper pattern. The chapter-wise questions have been provided to download in PDF format so that students can easily practice the questions at their convenience.

The paper pattern in the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam will be different than the previous years. There will be only 15 questions of the long and short answer type format. The paper duration will be 2 hours. The questions will be placed in the paper as per the weightage mentioned below:

There will be 7 very short answer type questions in Section A. Each question will carry 2 marks.

Next 6 questions will be the short answer type questions grouped in Section B. Here, each question will be of 3 marks.

In Section C, there will be 2 case based questions of 4 marks each. These questions will be based on the given case study.

The questions provided above in this article, will not only make the students well versed in the latest pattern but will also be helpful in the last minute revision. Therefore, all those students who wish to score above 90% marks in their CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022, must practice the chapter-wise important questions offered by Jagran Josh.