CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2022: Check Important 3 Marks Questions for Effective Revision and High Score

Chapter 4: Carbon and its Compounds

Q. What is a homologous series? List any of its two features.

Q. Give reasons for the following:

(i) Element carbon forms compounds mainly by covalent bonding.

(ii) Diamond has a high melting point.

(iii) Graphite is a good conductor of electricity.

Q. Explain why carbon atom is unable to form either cation or anion?

Q. Two carbon atoms cannot be linked to each other by more than three covalent bond. Why?

Q. Describe the two properties of carbon which lead to the formation of huge number of compounds.

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Q. Elements A,B,C,D and E having atomic number: 4, 9, 14, 19, 20.

a. Name the elements having same valence electrons.

b. Name the elements of same period. Give reason to support your answer.

c. Name the elements of same group. Give reason to support your answer.

Q. a. Newland, Mendeleev and Dobereiner gave their contribution in building Modern Periodic table. List one merit and one demerit of their contribution.

b. Write the Modern Periodic law.

Q. In reference to Modern periodic table explain what is meant by periodic function of properties of elements? What is the effect on the power of accepting electrons on moving from left to right in Periodic table.

Q. X and Y are two elements having atomic number 20 and 17. Write the formula of compound formed by X and Y and also draw electron dot structure. Write the nature and bond in XY.

Q. Electronic configuration of an element is 2, 8, 47.

a. Write the group number of this element in modern periodic table.

b. Write its name and one physical property of this element.

Q. An element belongs to third period and group 13. Find its valence electrons and valency. Another element Y has 18 neutrons in its nucleus and Mass Number 35. Write the group and period number of element Y.

Q. Write the name, symbol and electronic configuration of an element having atomic number 11. Write the group and period number of this element.

