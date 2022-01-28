CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): Check Chapters, Topics not to be assessed in March/April Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2021-22 includes the names of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in the March-April Term 2 Exam 2022. Download here the reduced and revised CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus to prepare appropriate content for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started making necessary arrangements to conduct the CBSE Term 2 Exam that is scheduled for March-April, 2022. The board has already released the sample papers for the same and will soon release the date sheet for the exam. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam will be conducted according to the syllabus prescribed for Term 2 (2021-22). In this syllabus, a few topics and chapters have been removed that will not be assessed in the CBSE Term 2 Exam. Students must be aware of this deleted portion of syllabus to prepare the appropriate content for the exam and score good marks.

In this article, we have stated the list of chapters/topics (other than those covered in Term 1) that will not be used in CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 assessment. Students should ignore these topics while reading the Term 2 Class 10 Science Chapters from the book. We have also provided here the link to download the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus based on which the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be conducted.

Check below deleted topics from CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:

Chapter Deleted Topics 4. Carbon and its Compounds Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), difference between saturated hydro carbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents. 9. Heredity and evolution Basic concepts of evolution 13. Magnetic Effects of Current Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC, Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits 16. Management of Natural Resources (Only for internal assessment) Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be conducted according to the marking scheme mentioned in the revised syllabus.

Unit-wise weightage for the Science Term 2 Exam is mentioned below:

Unit Name Weightage 1. Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour: Chapters 4 and 5 10 2. World of Living: Chapters 8 and 9 13 3. Effects of Current: Chapter 12 and 13 12 4. Natural Resources: Chapter 15 05 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

The CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 10 Science can be downloaded from the link mentioned below from which you will get to know the details of names of chapters and topics that will considered for CBSE Class 10 Science Theory Exam 2022. Students should go through the syllabus carefully and prepare only the relevant content to score high marks in CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper Pattern 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022 will have subjective questions of different weightage. The question paper design will be as follows:

(i) The question paper will have total 15 questions.

(ii) These questions will be divided into three sections:

Section–A: 7 questions of 2 marks each

Section–B: 6 questions of 3 marks each

Section–C: 2 case based questions of 4 marks each.

(iii) All questions in the paper will be compulsory.

(iv) Internal choices will be provided in some questions.

Students can have a more clear understanding of the paper pattern and format of questions by practicing the latest CBSE Sample Paper which can be downloaded from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

Check some more resources below that are important for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam preparation:

CBSE Class 10 Science Important 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Important 3 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Best Study Material for Term 2 Exam 2022