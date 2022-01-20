CBSE Class 10 Science Important 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice All for Effective Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 is going to be of subjective type. Questions of short and long answer type will be asked in the Science paper. Check below important 2 marks questions to prepare for the exam and boost your score.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The science paper in CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will have descriptive type of questions of different marks. Section - A of the Class 10 Science paper will have 7 questions of 2 marks each. To help students score maximum marks in this section, we have provided below important 2 marks questions from all chapters of class 10 Science. These questions have been collated by the examination experts. Students must practice all the chapter-wise questions to check their preparedness and revise important concepts for the upcoming exam. All questions are provided here for download in PDF.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise Important 2 Marks Questions (Term 2):

Chapter – 4 Carbon and its Compounds

Q. The element carbon forms a very large number of compounds. Give reason for this fact.

Q. Covalent compounds generally don't conduct electricity. Why?

Q. State two characteristic features of carbon which when put together give rise to large number of carbon compounds.

Q. What is catenation?

Q. What do you mean by tetravalency of carbon?

Q. Define structural isomerism. Draw the structures of two isomers of butane.

Chapter – 5 Periodic Classification of Elements

Q. How does the tendency to lose electrons change in a group and why?

Q. Why He, Ne and Ar are called inert gases?

Q. Write two limitations of Mendeleev's Periodic Table.

Q. Why is the position assigned to hydrogen in the periodic table considered anomalous?

Q. How does the metallic character of an element vary as we go down a group? Give reason for this variation.

Q. Why metallic oxides are basic in nature whereas non-metallic oxides are acidic in nature?

Q. How does the atomic size vary as we go down a group? Write the reason behind it.

Q. Four elements P, Q, R and S have atomic number 12, 13, 14 and 15respectively. Answer the following:

(a) Classify these elements as metals and non-metals.

(b) Which of these elements will form the most basic oxide?

Q. (a) How do we calculate the valency of an element from its electronic configuration?

(b) How does the valency vary in a period?

Q. How many groups and periods are present in the Modern Periodic Table?

