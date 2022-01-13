CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2022: Check Important Assertion Reason Questions to Score High in Term 2 Paper

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Assertion and Reason Questions for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 can be accessed below in PDF. Practice the chapter-wise questions and increase your chances of scoring high in the exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 Term 2 Exam in March-April 2022. The board may soon release the sample papers followed by the time table for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam. Meanwhile, students should concentrate on preparation and revision work. They should solve more and more questions to improve their performance in the second term exam. We have provided below important assertion reason questions for Class 10 Science. These questions are prepared by the experienced teachers to provide students with good practice questions for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022. Get access to the chapter-wise questions in PDF format and solve all of them to boost your preparation level.

Also, check CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion-Reason Questions (Chapter-wise) for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Chapter 4 - Carbon and its Compounds

In the following questions, two statements are given- one labeled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (a), (b), (c) and (d) as given below:

(a) Both A and R are true, and R is correct explanation of the assertion.

(b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of the assertion.

(c) A is true, but R is false.

(d) A is false, but R is true.

1.ASSERTION: Butane is less reactive than butene.

REASON: Presence of double bond increases the reactivity of molecule.

2.ASSERTION: Unsaturated hydrocarbons burn in air with blue flame.

Reason: Incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons causes a yellow flame.

3.ASSERTION: Detergents are not environment-friendly.

Reason: Detergents are not easily bio-degradable.

4.ASSERTION: Alkanes show addition reaction.

Reason: Addition reaction is a characteristic property of unsaturated hydrocarbons.

5.ASSERTION: Pentane has three isomers.

Reason: For structural isomerism hydrocarbons should have 4 or more carbon atoms.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science MCQs for Term 2 Exam 2022

Chapter 5 - Periodic Classification of Elements

1.Assertion(A): Group of three elements having similar properties were called as the Dobereiner triads.

Reason(R): The atomic mass of the middle element was roughly the average of the atomic masses of the other two elements

2.Assertion(A): Lithium shows less metallic nature than Potassium.

Reason(R): The metallic character of the elements increases downwards in a group.

3.Assertion(A): Elements present in group 2 have valency equal to 2.

Reason(R): All the elements in group 2 have same valence electrons.

4.Assertion(A): Properties of the elements are periodic functions of their atomic masses.

Reason(R): This periodic law was given by Henery Moseley.

5.Assertion(A): Elements Lithium, Sodium and Potassium are alkali metals.

Reason(R): These elements are found in alkaline soil.

Assertion and Reason questions for all chapters of Class 10 Science for Term 2 Exam can be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion & Reason Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022