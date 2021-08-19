CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF): Check course structure, criteria of internal assessment & examination scheme

CBSE Class 10th Science Syllabus for Term 2 of Academic Session 2021-2022 is available here. Download the reduced syllabus and study for term 2 according to the course structure mentioned in the syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus for academic session 2021-2022 is available here. This is the revised and reduced syllabus that will be applicable for the new assessment scheme. You will get to know the names and weightage of units to be covered for Term 2. The Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus also mentions the list of experiments for practical work and components of internal assessment for term 2. You will also get to know the examination scheme for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2021-2022.

General Instructions:

1. The total Theory Examinations (Term I+II) will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (Term I+II).

2. Internal Assessment - Maximum Marks 10 for each Term:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

• Three periodic tests will be conducted by the school in the entire session. Average of the two periodic tests/marks of best periodic Test conducted in the Term is to be taken for consideration.

• Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations, enquiry based scientific investigations etc.

b. Subject Enrichment in the form of Practical/Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed. c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include class work and other sample of student work.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 10 Science Term II (2021-2022):

Units Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour: Chapters 4 and 5 10 II World of Living: Chapters 8 and 9 13 IV Effects of Current: Chapter 12 and 13 12 V Natural Resources: Chapter 15 05 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chapter – 4 Carbon and its compounds

Carbon compounds: Covalent bonding in carbon compounds. Versatile nature of carbon.Homologous series.

Chapter – 5 Periodic classification of elements

Periodic classification of elements: Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: World of Living

Chapter – 8 How do organisms reproduce?

Reproduction: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health-need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS.Child bearing and women’s health.

Chapter – 9 Heredity and Evolution

Heredity: Heredity; Mendel’s contribution- Laws for inheritance of traits: Sex determination: brief introduction;

Theme: Natural Phenomena

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Chapter – 12 Electricity

Ohm’s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.

Chapter – 13 Magnetic effects of current

Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming’s Left Hand Rule, Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule.

Theme: Natural Resources

Unit V: Natural Resources

Chapter – 15 Our Environment

Our environment: Eco-system, Environmental problems, Ozone depletion, waste production and their solutions. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable substances.

ONLY FOR INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Note: Learners are assigned to read the below listed part of Unit V. They can be encouraged to prepare a brief write up on any one concept of this Unit in their Portfolio. This may be an assessment for Internal Assessment and credit may be given (Periodic assessment/Portfolio). This portion of the Unit is not to be assessed in the year-end examination.

Chapter – 16 Management of natural resources: Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

TERM-II

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determining its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. Unit-IV:(Chapter-12)

2. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides. Unit-II:(Chapter-8)

Class X Science (086) Assessment Areas (Theory) 2021-22

Maximum Marks: 80

Competencies Marks Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 46% Application of Knowledge/Concepts 22% Analyze, Evaluate and Create 32%

Note:

• Internal choice would be provided.

• Internal Assessment – Term II (10 Marks each)

Components of Internal Assessment

Periodic Assessment - 03 marks Multiple Assessment – 02 marks Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) - 03 marks Portfolio - 02 marks

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

• Science-Text book for class X - NCERT Publication

• Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X - CBSE Publication

• Laboratory Manual-Science - Class X, NCERT Publication

• Exemplar Problems Class X - NCERT Publication

The previous syllabus of Class 10 Science (according to old assessment scheme) that was released in March 2021 can also be checked from the link mentioned below. This syllabus can be referred to for understanding how the board has divided the topics between the two terms.

