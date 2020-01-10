CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Exam 2020: Latest Syllabus & Preparation Tips here

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical examinations will be conducted by respective schools between 1st January, 2020 and 7th February, 2020. At this time, when most of the students would be busy with wrapping up their syllabus and board exam preparations, hardly they would have bothered to prepare for the practical exams. Though being an essential part of the CBSE Board Exams, the practical exam is often overlooked and ignored. Most of the students forget the fact that the marks obtained in practical exams will be added to their scores obtained in theory papers for the final assessment.

Viewing the importance of practical exams, jagranjosh brings here the latest syllabus for the CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Exam along with some important preparation tips to perform well in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus for 2020 Examination:

List of Experiments

Experiment 1.

A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper / universal indicator:

a) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

b) Dilute NaOH solution

c) Dilute Ethanoic Acid Solution

d) Lemon juice

e) Water

f) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with:

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)

b) Zinc metal

c) Solid sodium carbonate

Experiment 2. Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into :

a) Combination reaction

b) Decomposition reaction

c) Displacement reaction

d) Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quick lime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals 70

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions

Experiment 3. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions :

a) ZnSO 4 (aq)

b) FeSO 4 (aq)

c) CuSO 4 (aq)

d) Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (aq)

Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.

Experiment 4. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I.

Experiment 5. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.

Experiment 6. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata.

Experiment 7. Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration.

Experiment 8. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid) :

i) odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

Experiment 9. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water.

Experiment 10. Determination of the focal length of :

i) Concave mirror

ii) Convex lens

by obtaining the image of a distant object.

Experiment 11. Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result.

Experiment 12. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast with the help of prepared slides.

Experiment 13. Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism.

Experiment 14. Finding the image distance for varying object distances in case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of image formed.

Experiment 15. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).

Prescribed Book for CBSE Class 10 Science Prctical Assessment:

● Laboratory Manual - Science - Class X, NCERT Publication

Preparation Tips for Class 10 Science Practical Exam 2020

Read each experiment carefully to understand the principle working behind it which will help you to identify the category of that experiment for which you have a particular procedure to be followed.

For example, if you are asked to trace the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab, then you should know the law working behind reflection, refraction and emergence of light to obtain the correct path of ray of light.

Learn the step-wise procedure to conduct each experiment properly.

Never try to cram the readings because different apparatus have different specifications which may cause an alteration in the readings obtained for an experiment at different times.

Learn the circuits and diagrams properly, especially for physics and biology experiments.

For chemistry practical, you must be good at distinguishing between various compounds and salts by their colour, odour or texture.

For example, you should be able to sense the rotten egg kind of smell of hydrogen gas which is colourless to observe.

