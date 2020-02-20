CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important Questions, New Syllabus, Latest Sample Papers & Past Question Papers - Download Study Material Free

CBSE Class 10 Science exam will be held on 04th March, 2020. Science is a very important subject for all those students who want to take up engineering or medical in future. A good score in this subject will act as a boost for such students to choose their favourite stream in higher classes. Passing the CBSE Class 10th Science exam with good marks requires planned preparation with enough practice. Here in this article, we will discuss few important tips along with providing the important resources which will help students prepare effectively for their science exam and secure excellent marks. These tips and resources will direct you in making the best preparation strategy for performing well in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020.

Firstly, we will mention all the important resources which will help revise Class 10 Science in the best way before the exam. Links to all the resources are provided below:

# CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper & Marking Scheme 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Pattern for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise Important MCQs for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science Important Short & Long Answer Type Questions for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Important Biology Diagrams for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science Important Reactions for Board Exam 2020

# CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Book & Solutions

# CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions

# CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Years’ Solved Question Papers

All the above resources should be used judiciously in a planned manner so that you may get the most out of your efforts. Considering the same, we have assembled some useful tips for students to prepare easily for their Science exam and score good marks.

1. Check the latest syllabus thoroughly and analyse the prescribed topics with their weightage

It is very important to know the latest syllabus so that you do not miss any important topic. CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus not only mentions the unit-wise topics but also their marks distribution for the board exam. This is really helpful to classify the chapters and topics according to their weightage so that you may plan your studies in an organised way.

2. Take help of latest sample paper to understand the pattern of paper and typology of questions

CBSE released the class 10 Science sample paper earlier in the month of October to showcase the design of question paper for the board exam 2020. Students should check this latest sample paper to know the expected type and nature of questions for class 10 Science exam.

Important points to be analysed from the CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper are:

Total number of questions asked in the paper

Type of questions included in different sections and their weightage

Nature of questions with their difficulty level

Number and type of questions from each chapter

It mostly observed in the previous years’ exams that question paper in the CBSE board exams is set on a similar pattern as used in the latest sample paper. So, students can use the Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2020 to excel in their preparations and obtain desired marks in the exam.

3. Focus on important stuff rather than studying everything

In these last few days before the exam, students should avoid studying anything new. They should not waste their time reading everything they come across. The best practice to follow in this preparation gap is to revise and strengthen all that you already know. Focus on preparing important topics and concepts. This will help to

Enhance your confidence for the exam

Save time for revision

Increase your chances to score high in the exam

Take the help of important questions prepared by Jagran Josh experts. All the questions have been compiled as per the latest syllabus and past year examination trends. You should also solve previous year questions papers to acquaint with important questions and work on your speed and accuracy.

4. Recall all important diagrams and chemical reactions

In CBSE Class 10 Science exam, you will have to solve a few numerical questions. There will be some diagram based questions as well. So, it is quite necessary that you have all the important formulae and diagrams clear in your mind. This will help to answer such questions easily in a short time. Moreover, adding a relevant diagram in your answer expresses the extent of your knowledge and helps to grab high scores.

5. Take help of NCERT Book to clear doubts and understand the basic concepts

Whenever or wherever you get confused while practicing questions of Science, take the help of the NCERT textbook only. This is certainly the best book to clear all the doubts and grasp the fundamental concepts in the best way. Another major reason to follow the NCERT book is that in CBSE Exams all the questions are based on this book. Students should practice all the questions given in the NCERT Book and NCERT Exemplar Problems book.

Practice and revision are the only ways to achieve success in any exam. With the tips and resources provided above, students can give a push to their preparations. In last, hard work and planned preparation will surely lead to the best results in the CBSE Class Science Exam 2020.

All the Best!