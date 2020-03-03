CBSE Class 10 Science Topper’s Answer Sheet of Board Exam 2019: Download in PDF

For the CBSE Class 10 students who are going to write their Science paper tomorrow, CBSE topper’s answer sheet of Class 10 Science Exam 2019 is here. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the subject-wise toppers’ answer sheets of Class 10 Board Exam 2019. We are providing you the CBSE Class 10 Science Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019 in PDF which you may download and take help from it to learn the perfect exam writing skill for tomorrow’s Class 10 Science paper.

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Science Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019 is shown below:

Complete answer sheet along with its question paper can be checked from the following links:

How is CBSE class 10 Science topper’s answer sheet helpful for you?

CBSE topper’s answer sheet is published as PDF of the real answer sheet of the candidate. Thus, you can check the real answer sheet of the subject topper to see and analyse his/her exam writing criteria. Analysing the CBSE Class 10 Science Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019, we examined some important points which are as follows:

All the questions are attempted in sequential order

Each subjective type questions is structured into two or more paragraphs (according to the length of the answer)

Numerical questions are solved in step-wise manner, i.e., for each calculation there is a different step.

All important points or keywords in answers are underlined to highlight them.

Neat and clean diagrams are drawn in answers wherever required.

Most of the answers are written in pointers of paragraphs.

Thus, we can see that the CBSE Class 10 Science topper followed only the general rules for writing the answers in his/her exam which were declared the model answers by CBSE. So, you can also use these simple techniques to write perfect answers in tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 Science Paper 2020 and obtain high scores.

