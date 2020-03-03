CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2020: Important tips for Physics, Chemistry & Biology to Score High in Tomorrow's Paper

CBSE Class 10 students will write their Science exam on March 04, 2020. This is one of the most important papers in class 10 as it helps students shape up their entire career. To score good marks in this, students are required to perform well in all three sub-divisions of Science; Physics, Chemistry and Biology. To help students prepare in a better way for the exam we have provided here the last minute preparation tips for Physics, Chemistry and Biology sections of CBSE class 10 Science. These tips will definitely work for all students in their preparations and build confidence in them to do well in their CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020.

Important Points to Keep in Mind for Writing CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Flawlessly

First of all let us know the weightage distribution of three-subdivisions for the CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020. According to the CBSE Class 10 Science Latest Syllabus, the unit-wise marks distribution is arranged as follows:

Unit 1 Chemical Substances – 25 Marks

Unit 2 World of Living – 23 Marks

Unit 3 Natural Phenomena – 12 Marks

Unit 4 Effects of Current – 13 Marks

Unit 5 Natural Resources – 07 Marks

Unit 1 comprises all chemistry chapters, unit 2 and 5 both cover the Biology chapters while units 3 and 4 include all chapter of Physics. Thus weightage distribution across three sub-divisions comes out to be as follows:

Sub-division Weightage CBSE Class 10 Physics 25 Marks CBSE Class 10 Chemistry 25 Marks CBSE Class 10 Biology 30 Marks Total 80 Marks

Here, we can see that all three parts of Class 10 Science carry almost equal weightage for the CBSE Board Exam. For the in-depth analysis, students can check the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper which mentions how many questions from each chapter of Science are expected to be asked in the upcoming CBSE board exam.

Now, we will discuss the separate tips to prepare three major areas of Class 10 Science. Check these important tips below for active and effective revision in the last days before the exam:

CBSE Class 10 Science - Preparation Tips for Physics

In CBSE exams, mostly conceptual, formula-based or theorem -based questions are asked from this part of Class 10 Science. So, try to mug up all important formulas specially occurring in chapters of reflection & refraction of light and electric current.

Practice numerical problems on lens and mirror. There may be numerical questions on the series and parallel combination of resistances. Take help of class 10 Science previous year papers to know the type of questions on these themes.

Learn all important diagrams like AC and DC generator, drawing magnetic field lines around a solenoid and a bar magnet, image formation by lenses and mirrors for different positions of the object, the human eye structure, refraction of light through glass prism, ray diagrams for defected vision and its correction.

CBSE Class 10 Science - Preparation Tips for Chemistry

In chemistry, first of all memorize all important chemical reactions and equations. Make note of all important reactions to help you in last-minute revision. Learn to balance the equations.

Chemical reactions related to the chemical properties of metals and non-metals, reactions involved in extraction of metals like roasting and calcination are important.

Learn the reactions taking place between the acids and bases. Learn the applications of acids, bases, and salts in everyday life.

Know the common names, preparation, chemical formula, and uses of salts and their compounds. Revise saponification and cleansing action of soap.

From ‘Carbon and its Compounds’ chapter, memorise the nomenclature of compounds containing the functional groups and learn their physical and chemical properties. Note down all reactions involving the conversion from one compound to another.

Learn the trends of periodic properties along the period and down the group. Memorize all the elements placed in the first and last two groups of the periodic table along with their electronic configurations.

CBSE Class 10 Science - Preparation Tips for Biology

In biology, it’s essential to practice all important diagrams like the representation of reflex action, the human brain, different parts of a flower, female and male reproductive organs, etc.

Learn the reproduction process involved plants and animals. Understand the functions performed by the male and female reproductive organs in humans.

Thoroughly prepare Mendel’s experiments with their pictorial representation. Also understand the inheritance of traits in these experiments.

Learn the significance of food chain and different trophic levels involved in it.

Learn the concept of respiration involved in unicellular and multicellular organisms.

Actually, in Class 10 Science, one can’t follow the mindless mugging to be successful in exams. One must understand the concepts in order to get good marks. So, clear all the concepts with continuous practice and revision. You will definitely achieve high scores in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020.

