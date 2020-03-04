CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020 Today: Important Points to Keep in Mind for Writing Paper Flawlessly

CBSE Class 10 students often complain the Science board paper to be complex and lengthy. However, if attempted with right technique, this paper can help you obtain full scores. To help our students know the best exam writing skills and learn proper time management, we are mentioning here some simple yet effective tips which must be followed in the examination hall. So, just go through the tips given below to write a perfect exam today and increase your chances of scoring high.

i. Read all the 30 questions in 15 minutes before the exam.

ii. Mark the questions into three categories; easy, manageable and tough to make a rough plan.

iii. We suggest attempting questions in sequential order to keep it organised. However you can also start with the questions which you are confident about.

iv. Make a separate time plan for all three sections of paper: A , B and C. You may take help of the following time-distribution plan:

Section Time-Distribution Section A – 14 one mark questions 30 minutes Section B – 10 three mark questions 60 minutes Section C – 6 five mark questions 70 minutes Total – 30 questions 160 minutes

With this time-distribution plan in tomorrow’s paper, you will still have 20 minutes to review you answers in last.

v. Read and understand each question well.

vi. Do not exceed word-limit in your answers to avoid wastage of time. Write logical and comprehensive answers.

vii. Include relevant figures, charts or examples in your answers (wherever possible).

viii. Solve numerical questions in last if you are not sure about them as the calculations may take time.

ix. Be careful while selecting a question provided with an internal choice. Choose the one which is clear in your mind.

x. In last, read all the answers carefully to avoid any silly-errors. Also check that no question is left unattended. Attempt even the unfamiliar questions by including some relevant keywords or concepts.

