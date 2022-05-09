CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2022 Tomorrow: Solve Sample Paper by Experts for Last Minute Revision & Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Science sample paper with solution reveals the most important questions suggested by experts for the Science paper to be conducted tomorrow. Practice with this exclusive sample paper to score high marks in paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to conduct another important paper for class 10. The Science paper will be conducted tomorrow - May 10, 2022. In the last day before the exam, students must concentrate on the revision of important topics. We have provided below the Science sample paper for students to practice important questions that would be best for the last minute revision. This sample paper is prepared in line with the latest pattern by experienced teachers. Solution of the sample paper is also provided so that students can easily verify their answers. Download the sample paper and its solution in PDF and practice with them to perform outstandingly in your CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper by Experts for Term 2 Exam 2022:

SECTION-A

1. An element ‘Z’ has four shells and same number of electrons in the first and fourth shell as well as second and third shell. (2)

a)Identify its group and period.

b)Write the electronic configuration of the element.

c)What type bond will it form with the element ‘X’(2,8,6)

2. In any homologous series there is a gradation in physical properties but the chemical properties remain similar. Justify the given statement with valid reasons. (2)

3.

a)Identify the glands A and B in the figure given above.

b)Write two functions of the secretions of these glands.

4. Rahul noticed that buds in the notches along the leaf margin of a plant fall on the soil and develop, into new plants. (2)

a)Identify the plant and the specific mode of asexual reproduction.

b)List two advantages of this mode of propagation in plants

5. In the given Mendelian dihybrid cross 4 types of combinations were seen in the F 2 generation. Identify and classify these types as parental types and new combinations. (2)

OR

When two purebred rabbits, a male with black fur and a female with tan fur are crossed, all of the F1 generation had tan fur. Identify the dominant and recessive trait .Justify your answer giving reason for this identification.

6. How would the strength of magnetic field in a current carrying loop be affected if (2)

a)the radius of the loop is reduced to half of its original radius?

b)strength of current through the loop is doubled?

OR

P and Q shows the magnetic field lines of force between the poles of the magnet. Identify the poles A, B, C and D.

7. Food web increases the stability of an ecosystem. Justify.

OR

State and explain any two possible consequences of elimination of decomposers from the earth.

Download the full paper and its solutions from the links provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Sample Paper by Experts Sample Paper Solution

