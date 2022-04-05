CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2022: Follow extremely helpful last minute tips from expert to score high

Check important tips to follow while preparing for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper in the last few days before exams. These tips are suggested by an expert for the latest pattern.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Tips 2022: All the students of CBSE Class 10 are preparing for their Term 2 Exam in full swing. At this time, when only a few weeks are left for the exams, most of the students seek effective tips and tricks for last minute revision. In this article, we have shared important tips by expert for students to prepare for their Science exam in the last few days in a more productive way.

Check the expert tips below to get a perfect score in your CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022:

(i) Understand the reduced syllabus of class 10 Science as some of the chapters and topics have been deleted for term 2. Practice the questions based on the reduced syllabus only.

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

(ii) Put more stress on the part carrying high weightage. For instance, according to the revised CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus, maximum weightage is given to Biology section followed by Physics and then by Chemistry.

(iii) In the latest pattern, more emphasis is given on the application based questions. So, prepare visual case-based questions, Very Short Answers, Short Answers and Long Answer type questions to score high.

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Short & Long Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

(iv) As the term 2 paper would be based on subjective pattern, your preparation technique should in pace with the same. Understand fundamentals thoroughly and focus on the lines of NCERT textbook.

(v) Create flowcharts or mind maps for important concepts to help you in last minute revision. This would also help in memorizing the concepts in a concise manner.

(vi) Do not lack practice of plenty of questions based on latest pattern. Solve all the examples and exercise questions given in the Science NCERT book.

(vii) Do not forget to note down all the major formulas from Physics for last minute revision. Also, practice and memorize the diagrams occurring in chapters Electricity & Magnetic Effects of Electric Current as there may be diagram based questions in the paper.

(viii) Same is the case with Biology, from which you may have a few questions based on diagrams wherein you may be asked to label a diagram, draw a diagram or answer a question asked based on a given diagram.

(ix) In Chemistry part, you need to focus on chemical reactions and arrangement of elements in the Modern's Periodic Table.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Important Reactions and Diagrams for Term 2 Exam 2022

(x) Practice the CBSE sample papers and model test papers based on the latest pattern. Time your paper solving to go well with speed and accuracy.

(xi) Get an idea of the important chapters that carry high weightage for the Term 2 Exam by going through the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper.

According to our expert, if we consider the CBSE sample paper, in Biology, more weightage is given to the chapter ‘Heredity and Evolution followed by the chapters How Do Organisms Reproduce and Our Environment.

In Physics, both chapters Electricity and Magnetic Effects of Electric Current carry equal weightage.

In Chemistry, Periodic Classification of Elements carries more weightage followed by Carbon and its Compounds.

Thus, in all, students have to focus on revision instead of starting anything new. Practice with pen and paper should not be compromised at all because only this would get you the desired score in your CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Science Best Study Material & Preparation Guide for Term 2 Exam 2022