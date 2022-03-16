CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2022: Check Paper Pattern, Chapter-wise Weightage and Marking Scheme for Effective Preparation

Check CBSE Class 10 Science exam pattern for term 2 exam 2022 is discussed here. Know the paper pattern, marking scheme and chapter-wise weightage for the upcoming exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2022 (Term 2): Check important examination details for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 like assessment scheme, paper pattern, chapter-wise weightage and marking scheme. This information will be very helpful for the CBSE Class 10 students to prepare for the upcoming board exam in the right way. We have also provided here the links to some of the very important articles that would help students in scoring good marks in their science paper.

CBSE Class 10 Science Unit-wise Weightage Term 2 (2021-22)

Unit Name Weightage I. Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour: Chapters 4 and 5 10 II. World of Living: Chapters 8 and 9 13 IV. Effects of Current: Chapter 12 and 13 12 V. Natural Resources: Chapter 15 05 Total 40

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of total 50 marks with the following distribution:

Science Theory Paper (Term 2) - 40 Marks

Science Internal Assessment (Term 2) - 10 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Long & Short Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise Weightage for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Chapters 2 Marks 3 Marks 4 Marks Total 12. Electricity 3(2) 6(2) 13. Magnetic Effects of Current 2(1) *4(1) 6(2) 8. How Do Organisms Reproduce? 2(2) 4(2) 9. Heredity 2(1) 3(1) *4(1) 9(3) 4. Periodic Classification of Elements 2(2) 3(1) 7(3) 5. Carbon and Its Compounds 3(1) 3(1) 15. Our Environment 2(1) 3(1) 5(2) Total 14(7) 18(6) 8(2) 40(15)

This chapter-wise marks distribution scheme is entirely based on the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Sample Paper that has been released by the board for the upcoming Board Exam 2022. The question paper in the CBSE Board Exams is generally set more of less as per the pattern of the latest sample paper. Therefore, students must consider this chapter-wiser marking scheme while prepairng for their Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Format for Term 2 Exam 2022

The expected format for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 will be as follows:

i. The question paper will have three sections comprising 15 questions.

ii. Section A will have 7 questions of 2 marks each.

iii. Section B will have 6 questions of 3 marks each

iv. All questions in both the sections will be compulsory. However, internal choices would be provided in 3 questions of Section A and 2 questions of Section B. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions

v. Section C will have 2 case based questions of 4 marks each. Each case will be followed by 03 sub-questions (a, b and c). Parts a and b will be compulsory (1 mark each). However, an internal choice would be provided in part c (2 marks).

Check the following study martial link to explore some the very important articles for effective prepartion for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: