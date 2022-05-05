CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2022 (Term 2): Download in PDF - Check Paper Analysis & Student Reactions

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 has been conducted today all across the country. Download here the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Question Paper in PDF. We will provide answer key soon. Check paper analysis by experts and students' feedback.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the Class 10 Maths paper today in various CBSE examination centres. This was the second major paper in class 10 after English which was held on 27th May. CBSE Class 10 students can download here the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper of Term 2 Exam in PDF. We have also provided below the link to check the paper analysis and students' response on the difficulty level of the Maths paper. We will soon provide here the answer key for students to check their answers to get an idea of the estimated marks in their CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Exam 2022: Question paper format

The format of the basic paper was similar to the standard paper. However, the difficulty level of the paper was much lower than that of the standard one.

(i) The CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Term 2 Question Paper 2022 had total 14 questions. divided into 3 sections A, B, C.

(ii) All the questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some questions.

(iii) All the 14 questions were divided into three sections.

Section A comprised 6 questions with 2 marks each. Internal choice was provided in two questions.

Section B comprised 4 questions with 3 marks each. Internal choice was provided in one question.

Section C comprised 4 questions with 4 marks each. Internal choice was provided in one question. Two questions were case study based questions.

(iv) Question paper was of total 40 marks.

(v) Time allowed in the paper was of 2 Hours.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Question Paper 2022 (Term 2)

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Question Paper 2022 below:

.

.

.

Download the full question paper from the following link: