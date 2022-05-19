CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Question Paper 2022: Download in PDF - Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Question Paper for the Board Exam 2022 is provided here. Download the full question paper in PDF. Check solutions to the questions for reference.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), conducted the Maths Term 2 Exam for Class 10 on 5th May 2022. Students were offered two options - Basic and Standards Maths Papers. A number of students who don't want to continue with Mathematics in their higher secondary classes, appeared for the Basic Maths paper. The paper as suggested by the name, had easy and basic questions. Pattern of the paper was similar to the CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2022. Here, we have provided below the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Questions Paper 2022 for download in PDF. We have also shared below the link to check the paper analysis and know how students reacted after their Maths exam. Solution of the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Paper will be shared here soon. Keep visiting this page to check answers by experts

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Paper Pattern:

1. The question paper contained 14 questions. All questions were cmpulsary.

2. The question paper was divided into 3 sections- A, B, C.

Section A consisted of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Two questions were provided with internal choices.

Section B consisted of 4 questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice was provided in one of the questions.

Section C consisted of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice was provided in one question. Out of the 4 questions, two were based on case studies.

3. Question paper was of total 40 marks.

4. Time allowed was 2 hours.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper 2022 (Term 2):

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Question Paper 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Question Paper 2022