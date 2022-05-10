CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key: Check Expert Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper had 15 questions for total 40 marks. Full question paper is provided below. Answer Key will be available here shortly.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), organised the Class 10 Science paper today all across the country. The paper was set in a subjective pattern wherein students had to write descriptive answers to all questions. The format of the paper was similar to the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022. The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. We have provided below the full question paper of in PDF.

The pattern of the paper was as follows:

(i) There were total 15 questions in CBSE Class 10 Science Paper.

(ii) All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some of the questions.

iii) All questions were divided into three sections:

Section–A with 7 questions of 2 marks each

Section–B with 6 questions of 3 marks each

Section–C with 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each.

(iv) Section C had 2 case based questions (14 and 15). Each case was followed by 3 sub-questions (a, b and c). Parts a and b were compulsory. However, an internal choice was provided in part c.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022 (Term 2) below:

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

