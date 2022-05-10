CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper Solution: Check Answers By Experts - Download Question Paper in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key for the Term 2 Question Paper 2022 is provided here. All answers are provided by experts which students may check to verify their own answers and estimate their score in Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key Term 2: CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Now, when the exam is over, students must be looking for correct answers to all questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Science paper. Experts at Jagran Josh are continuously drafting solutions to the questions. The CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022 had a mix of easy and tricky questions. You can now check the correct answers to all questions from the Question Paper Solution provided below. The question paper for the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 is also provided here in PDF format.

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key Term 2 below:

1. (i) Write the electronic configuration of element X, given by its symbol as under

(ii) Determine its position in the modern periodic table.

(iii) What is the nature of its oxide?

(iv) Name one other element of its group.

Answer:

(i) Electronic configuration of element X (with atomic number - 20) is 2, 8, 8, 2.

(ii) It belongs to the 2nd group and 4th period of the modern periodic table.

(iii) It will form basic oxides as it is metallic in nature.

(iv) Magnesium (Mg)

2. (i) Write the name and draw the structure of a saturated hydrocarbon with four carbon atoms.

(ii) Write the number of single covalent bonds present in this compound.

Answer:

(i) Name: Butane

Structure:

(ii) 13 single covalent bonds

3. (a) Name the reproductive and non-reproductive parts of bread mould (Rhizopus).

(b) List any two advantages of vegetative propagation.

Answer:

(a) Reproductive parts of bread mould (Rhizopus) - Sporangium

Non-reproductive parts of bread mould (Rhizopus) - Hyphae

(b) Two advantages of vegetative propagation:

(i) Helps in growing seedless plants.

(ii) Helps in preservation of the characters of the parent plant.

4. (a) State one drawback of each of the following:

i) Oral contraceptive pills

ii) Copper-T

Answer:

(a) (i) Oral contraceptive pills: It may disturb normal ovulatory menstrual cycles.

(ii) Copper-T: It cannot prevent sexually-transmitted diseases.

(b) Use of condoms is kept under Barrier Method.

Use of condoms is better as compared to other methods of contraception due to the following reasons:

(i) It helps to prevent the sexually-transmitted diseases.

(ii) It does not interfere with the normal menstrual cycles in females.

(b) Under which category of contraceptive methods is the use of condoms kept? In what way, its use is better as compared to other methods of contraception?

5. (a) Name the poles P, Q, R and S of the magnets in the following figures a and b.

(b) State the inference drawn about the direction of the magnetic field lines on the basis of these diagrams.

Answer:

(a) Names of poles:

Figure a:

P - North pole

Q - South pole

Figure b:

R - North pole

S - South pole

(b) The magnetic field lines emerge from north pole and merge at the south pole.

OR

When is the force experienced by a current-carrying straight conductor placed in a uniform magnetic field

i) Maximum

ii) Minimum

Answer:

(i) Maximum - When the conductor is placed perpendicular to the magnetic field.

(ii) Minimum - When the conductor is placed parallel to the magnetic field.

Our experts are developing answers to the remaining questions. Keep visiting this page to know the correct answers to all questions in the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper 2022.

