CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam was more on the easier side with only a few tricky questions from chapter 'Electricity' as reviewed by students. Check full paper analysis by experts and download question paper with answer key.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the Science paper for Class 10 today. Science being one of the most important subjects, students were quite anxious about its board exam. But after the paper concluded, students came out with happy faces and satisfying expressions. Most of the students reviewed the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper very easy but a little lengthy. However, some found questions from chapters "Electricity" and "Magnetic Effects of Electric Current" somewhat tricky. Let's check below some more responses by students and also find out what teachers and experts have to say about today's CBSE Class 10 Science Paper. You can also download the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 with Answer key from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper Analysis By Experts

A class 10 Science teacher in a CBSE school said that today's Science paper was moderately easy with a blend of easy and average questions. It was totally NCERT based. One with a good conceptual understanding would easily score 35+ marks out of 40. The paper was a little lengthy as most of the questions had sub-questions but was manageable to finish within 2 hours.

One other teacher from a CBSE School in Noida also reviewed the Science paper easier than Maths and English papers. Reacting on the difficulty level of the paper, she said, "A few questions were really time-consuming as they required step-by-step answer. However, students with a great knowledge of the syllabus and good understanding of concepts would have easily completed the paper in given time”.

Students' Feedback for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 students seemed to be satisfied with their today's Science paper. Most of them found the paper to be easy and high scoring. Almost, all the questions were from the syllabus, students informed. About 50-60 percent of the questions were straight from the textbook. Some students found questions from the "Effects of Current" unit a little tricky. General response of the students is shared below:

Difficulty Level of CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Paper - Moderately Easy Difficult section of the paper - 2-3 questions in Section C were tricky The most time consuming section of the paper - Question in Sections B and C Was the Paper Lengthy? The paper was lengthy and required swift thinking along with writing speed Expected marks out of 40 - 30-35 marks on an average

