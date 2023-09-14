CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Maths Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Additional Practice Questions 2024: The 2023–24 syllabi for Classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon after the declaration of results. Later on, CBSE also released sample papers and associated marking schemes.

Now CBSE has released additional practice questions for Classes 10 and 12 with increased competency. These CBSE additional practice papers aim to develop critical thinking skills in students to attempt complicated questions in their CBSE board exams.

Important* Check Class 10 Practice Papers by CBSE with Increased Competency-Based Questions for Board Exam 2024

Here, you will find the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics additional practice questions. The CBSE Class 10 Maths high competency questions come with a marking scheme. Get separate PDFs for both in this article. Read and solve these CBSE 10th Maths additional practice papers for better preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions

This Question paper contains - five sections A, B, C, D and E. Section A has 18 MCQs and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each. Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each. Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each. Section E has 3 case based integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively. All questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 questions of 5 marks, 2 Qs of 3 marks and 2 questions of 2 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2 marks questions of Section E.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics: Additional Practice Questions

SECTION A

(This section comprises of Multiple-choice questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each.)

Q1. Which of the following could be the graph of the polynomial? (x - 1)2(x + 2)?

Q2. The lines k1, k2 and k3 represent three different equations as shown in the graph below. The solution of the equations represented by the lines k1 and k3 is x = 3 and y = 0 while the solution of the equations represented by the lines k2 and k3 is x = 4 and y = 1.

Which of these is the equation of the line k3?

(a) x - y = 3

(b) x - y = -3

(c) x + y = 3

(d) x + y = 1

Q3.What is/are the roots of 3x2 = 6x?

(a) only 2

(b) only 3

(c) 0 and 6

(d) 0 and 2

Q4. The coordinates of the centre of the circle, O, and a point on the circle, N, are shown in the figure below.

What is the radius of the circle?

(a) √0.4 units

(b) 2 units

(c) 4 units

(d) √42.4

Q5. ΔPQR is shown below. ST is drawn such that ∠PRQ = ∠STQ.

Note: The figure is not to scale.)

If ST divides QR in a ratio of 2:3, then what is the length of ST?

(a)10/3 cm

(b) 8 cm

(c) 12 cm

(d)40/3 cm

To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Maths additional practice questions click on the link below. The link comprises CBSE 10th Mathematics additional practice paper answers.

