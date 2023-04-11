CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper 2023-24 Released with Marking Scheme - Download Now!

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-24 Class 10 Maths: Download the sample paper and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) for the 2023-24 academic session here.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking scheme for all subjects of class 10. The latest CBSE sample papers with marking scheme are the best resources for the annual exam preparation as the paper pattern and marks distribution will be similar in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023-24. You can find here the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper 2023-24. This sample paper is going to be extremely helpful in preparing for the year-end board exam in the right way right from the start of the session. CBSE Class 10 Maths Marking Scheme is helpful to know the step-wise solutions for questions given in the sample paper and understand how answers will be evaluated in a step-by-step manner in board exams.

The CBSE Class 10 sample question paper is for 80 marks and time allowed to solve the paper is 3 hours which will be the same in CBSE Board Exams 2024. Check the complete sample paper and marking scheme PDFs below.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard (Code No.041) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

General Instructions:

This Question Paper has 5 Sections A, B, C, D and E. Section A has 20 MCQs carrying 1 mark each Section B has 5 questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 6 questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 4 questions carrying 05 marks each. Section E has 3 case based integrated units of assessment (04 marks each) with sub- parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each respectively. All Questions are compulsory. However, an internal choice in 2 Qs of 5 marks, 2 Qs of 3marks and 2 Questions of 2 marks has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in the 2marks questions of Section E Draw neat figures wherever required. Take π =22/7 wherever required if not stated.

SECTION A

Section A consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each.

1. If two positive integers a and b are written as a = x3y2and b = xy3, where x, y are prime numbers, then the result obtained by dividing the product of the positive integers by the LCM (a, b) is

(a) xy (b) xy2 (c) x3y3 (d) x2y2

2.

The given linear polynomial y = f(x) has

(a) 2 zeros

(b) 1 zero and the zero is ‘3’

(c) 1 zero and the zero is ‘4’

(d) No zero

3. The given pair of linear equations is non-intersecting.

Which of the following statements is true?

4. Write the nature of roots of the quadratic equation 9x2– 6x – 2 = 0.

(a) No real roots

(b) 2 equal real roots

(c) 2 distinct real roots

(d) More than 2 real roots

5. Two APs have the same common difference. The first term of one of these is –1 and that of the other is

– 8. Then the difference between their 4th terms is

(a) 1

(b) -7

(c) 7

(d) 9

6. Find the ratio in which the line segment joining (2,-3) and (5, 6) is divided by x-axis.

(a) 1:2

(b) 2:1

(c) 2:5

(d) 5:2

7. (x,y) is 5 unit from the origin. How many such points lie in the third quadrant?

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) infinitely many

8. In In △ABC, DE ‖ AB. If AB = a, DE = x, BE = b and EC = c.

Express x in terms of a, b and c.

(a) ac/b

(b) ac/(b+c)

(c) ab/c

(d) ab/(b+c)

9. If O is centre of a circle and Chord PQ makes an angle 50° with the tangent PR at the point of contact P, find the angle made by the chord at the centre.

(a) 130°

(b) 100°

(c) 50°

(d) 30°

10. A Quadrilateral PQRS is drawn to circumscribe a circle. If PQ = 12 cm, QR = 15 cm and RS = 14 cm, find the length of SP.

(a) 15 cm (b) 14 cm (c) 12 cm (d) 11 cm

11. Given that sin θ = a/b, find cos θ.

12. (sec A + tan A) (1 – sin A) =

(a) sec A

(b) sin A

(c) cosec A

(d) cos A

13. A pole 6 m high casts a shadow 2 √3m long on the ground, then the Sun’s elevation is

(a) 60°

(b) 45°

(c) 30°

(d) 90°

14. If the perimeter and the area of a circle are numerically equal, then the radius of the circle is

(a) 2 units

(b) π units

(c) 4 units

(d) 7 units

15. It is proposed to build a single circular park equal in area to the sum of areas of two circular parks of diameters 16 m and 12 m in a locality. The radius of the new park is

(a) 10m

(b) 15m

(c) 20m

(d) 24m

16. There is a green square board of side ‘2a’ unit circumscribing a red circle. Jayadev is asked to keep a dot on the above said board. Find the probability that he keeps the dot on the green region.

17. 2 cards of hearts and 4 cards of spades are missing from a pack of 52 cards. What is the probability of getting a black card from the remaining pack?

(a)22/52

(b)22/46

(c)24/52

(d)24/46

18. Find the upper limit of the modal class from the given distribution.

Height [in cm] Below 140 Below 145 Below 150 Below 155 Below 160 Below 165 Number of girls 4 11 29 40 46 51

(a) 165

(b) 160

(c) 155

(d) 150

19. DIRECTION: In the question number 19 and 20, a statement of assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).

Choose the correct option

Statement A (Assertion): Total Surface area of the top is the sum of the curved surface area of the hemisphere and the curved surface area of the cone.

Statement R( Reason) : Top is obtained by fixing the plane surfaces of the hemisphere and cone together.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

20. Statement A (Assertion): -5, −5/2, 0, 5/2, …. is in Arithmetic Progression.

Statement R (Reason) : The terms of an Arithmetic Progression cannot have both positive and negative rational numbers.

(a) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(b) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

