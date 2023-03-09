CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023: Last minute tips to ace exam with full marks

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023: Check important tips for last minute revision and presentation for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023. Check important chapters to revise at last minute here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Tips 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam on March 11, 2023. Students preparing for the exam must be looking for some quick tips for last minute revision that can help them reduce the exam anxiety and perform well in their CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023.

In this article, we have collated and presented the most effective last minute tips for CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Board Exam 2023 here. With the help of these expert tips, you will be able to finalise your exam preparations in a way to secure maximum marks in your Maths paper.

Check the important last minute tips and tricks for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam below:

Revise important chapters

According to the marks distribution prescribed by CBSE, the weightage assigned to the different units is as follows:

Units (Chapters) Weightage Calculus (Continuity and Differentiability, Applications of Derivatives, Integrals, Applications of the Integrals, Differential Equations) 35 Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry (Vectors, Three - Dimensional Geometry ) 14 Algebra (Matrices, Determinants) 10 Probability (Probability) 08 Relation & Functions (Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions) 08 Total 80

Students should focus on revising the chapters carrying high weightage first and then move on to the lower ones. Make sure you have practiced several questions from the important chapters to enhance your confidence for the final exam. Relations and Functions, Algebra and Probability carry low weightage that’s why practice with NCERT textbooks is enough for these chapters.

Check exam pattern to prepare questions of similar formats

CBSE Class 12th Maths Paper in board exam 2023 will be of 80 marks. There will be total 38 questions that will have to be attempted in 3 hours. The paper will be divided into 5 sections.

Section A - It will have 18 MCQs and 2 Assertion Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B - It will consist of 5 Very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C - It will have 6 Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D - It will have 4 Long Answer type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E - It will have 3 source-based/case based questions of 4 marks each.

Students must prepare questions according to the latest pattern. They must solve CBSE sample paper and CBSE practice paper to have enough practice of appropriate questions for the board exam.

Do not ignore practising previous year question papers

In CBSE Board Exams, questions from previous years are often repeated directly or with a slight change. Therefore, solving previous years' question papers is a must to score well in the Maths exam. Solving previous years’ papers with a timer can be even more helpful to enhance your reasoning ability and learning time management skills.

Make a list of all formulas and important theorems

Solving problems in Mathematics is all about how well you know the concepts and formulas. Cramming or rote learning is not going to help in Maths at all. The only thing that would work here is grasping the concepts and understanding the principles of formulas. Make a list of important terms, formulas and theorems to revise them again and again so that you can solve questions quickly by applying correct formula in exam.

Self evaluation is important during last minute preparations

While solving practice questions, previous year papers, or sample papers, make a point of finding out your weak areas. This will give you a chance to improve on them and be less worried at the time of examination. Sit for a few extra hours to fix your mistakes and gain confidence to avoid panic and chaos at the time of exam.

Work on your presentation skills

A neat and well scripted answer is definitely going to impress the evaluator to fetch you a good score. Keep your answers spaced out and readable. Do not scribble or overwrite. It will be better to strike out the mistake and then start over. Graphs and figures should be drawn with pencil and scale and must be appropriately labeled.

Time management is important

In Maths exam, students often experience a shortage of time due to the long calculations and step-wise answers. In addition to this, most students when stuck on a particular question, spend more than the required time on it. In such a situation, it would be better to give yourself some breathing room and then move on to the next question. It is advised to attempt the easiest sections of the paper first and then spend time on the difficult ones. Keep 15-20 minutes of revision time at the end of the exam that can be used to rectify mistakes if any in your answers.

