CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme 2023: Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Paper Pattern & Important Resources

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2023: CBSE Exam Pattern and Marking for Class 12 Maths is explained here for the CBSE Board Exam 2023. Check chapter-wise marks distribution, question paper design and important details here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2022: CBSE Class 12 students going to appear for the Mathematics exam tomorrow, March 11, 2023, can check here the marking scheme and format of question paper here. We have explained marking scheme with the help of the chapter-wise marks distribution that will help you mark out important chapters for the exam. Going through the marking scheme and paper pattern, you will also know the number and type of questions to be asked from each chapter of CBSE Class 12 Maths. Thus, you can prepare for the exam in right way to secure the best marks in your Maths exam. Check the following sections to know the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme in detail. Important resources for last minute revision for the Class 12 Maths Exam are also provided in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Unit-wise Weightage

Knowing unit-wise weightage helps to concentrate more on the units from which questions in the paper will be asked for maximum marks. Thus, students can revise these units to ensure that they can solve questions from these units easily and accurately. The unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 is mentioned in the following table:

Units Marks I. Relations and Functions 08 II. Algebra 10 III. Calculus 35 IV. Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 14 V. Linear Programming 05 VI. Probability 08 Total 80

CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter-Wise Weightage for Board Exam 2023

Check the table given below to know expected weightage of each chapter for the Board Exam 2023. You will get an idea of the number and type of questions from each chapter that are expected to be asked in CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam tomorrow.

Chapters MCQs AR 2 Marks 3 Marks 5 Marks Case Study Questions Total 1. Relations and Functions 2(1) - 5(1) 2(2) 2. Inverse trigonometric Functions 1(1) - 1(1) 3. Matrices 1(1) - 1(1) 4. Determinants 4(4) - 5(1) 9(5) 5. Continuity and Differentiability 2(2) 2(1) 4(3) 6. Applications of Derivatives 2(1) 4(1) 6(2) 7. Integrals 2(2) 9(3) - 11(5) 8. Application of Integrals 5(1) 4(1) 9(2) 9. Differential equations 2(2) 3(1) 5(3) 10. Vectors 3(3) 4(2) 7(5) 11. 3 Dimensional Geometry 1(1) 1(1) 5(1) 7(3) 12. Linear Programming 2(2) 3(1) 5(3) 13. Probability 1(1) 3(1) 4(1) 8(3) Total 18(18) 2(2) 10(5) 18(6) 20(4) 12(3) 80(38)

Note: The chapter-wise weightage mentioned in the table above is entirely based on the CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023. CBSE board, generally, follows the same format and marking scheme as of the sample paper in the board exams. So, students can expect similar format this year as well.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2023 will be of total 100 marks with:

80 marks for theory paper and

20 marks for internal assessment

Marks of internal assessment will be calculated on the basis of the following criteria:

Components of Internal Assessment Marks Periodic Tests 10 Subject Enrichment Activities 10 Total 20

Check CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023 to know more details on course content and question paper design.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2023

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper in Board Exam 2023 will be for 80 marks with a pattern as explained below:

1. CBSE Class 12 Maths questions paper will have a mix of objective and descriptive questions.

2. There will be a total of 38 questions with all being compulsory.

3. Question paper will be divided into 5sections.

Section A will comprise of 18 MCQs and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B will have 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) type questions of 2 marks each. Two questions will be provided with internal choices.

Section C will comprise 6 Short Answer (SA) type questions of 3 marks each. Three questions will be provided with internal choices.

Section D will have 4 Long Answer (LA) type questions of 5 marks each. Two questions will be provided with internal choices.

Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts. Two questions will be provided with internal choices.

Check the CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023 to check further details of paper pattern and know the type and expected difficulty level of the Maths paper.

