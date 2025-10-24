Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist Result 2025 Out at ossc.gov.in, Check PDF Download Link and Certificate Verification Date Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 24, 2025, 11:07 IST

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for  the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer -2025 on its official website.  The result pdf is available on the official website to download. The Commission has uploaded the detailed list of shortlisted candidates for document verification round scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025. 

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer -2025 on its official website. Candidates qualified for Stenographer posts will have to appear for next Document Verification round. The Commission has uploaded the detailed list of shortlisted candidates for document verification round which is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025.
Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer can download the result pdf through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in. The link to download the result pdf has been shared in this article.

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025 Download

Based on the  performance of the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Computer Skill Test  the list of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification for Combined Recruitment Examination of Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist, 2025 has been released. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025 Direct Link 

OSSC CRE Result 2025 Overview

List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for appearing the Certificate Verification for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer and etc-2025 Advt no-1744 is available on the official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Recruitment Examinationis summariesed below.

Institution  Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
Exam Name  Combined Recruitment Examination
Advt. No.  1744/Ossc dtd 03.04.2025
DV Date  October 31, 2025
Result Status  Out
Official Website  https://www.ossc.gov.in

How to Download OSSC CRE Result 2025?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at - https://www.ossc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for appearing the Certificate Verification for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer and etc-2025 Advt no-1744/Ossc dtd 03.04.2025 on the home page.
Step 3: You will get the pdf in a new window.
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

 

