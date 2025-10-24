Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist Result 2025 Out at ossc.gov.in, Check PDF Download Link and Certificate Verification Date Here

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer -2025 on its official website. Candidates qualified for Stenographer posts will have to appear for next Document Verification round. The Commission has uploaded the detailed list of shortlisted candidates for document verification round which is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2025.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior stenographer can download the result pdf through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in. The link to download the result pdf has been shared in this article.

Odisha OSSC Junior Stenographer Result 2025 Download

Based on the performance of the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Computer Skill Test the list of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for Certificate Verification for Combined Recruitment Examination of Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist, 2025 has been released. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below