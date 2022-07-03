CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF

S. No. Contents Learning Outcomes: Students will be able to Notes / Explanation

UNIT-1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS

1.1 Modulo Arithmetic ● Define modulus of an integer · ● Apply arithmetic operations using modular arithmetic rules ● Definition and meaning Introduction to modulo operator ● Modular addition and subtraction

1.2 Congruence Modulo ● Define congruence modulo ● Apply the definition in various problems ● Definition and meaning ● Solution using congruence modulo ● Equivalence class

1.4 Alligation and Mixture ● Understand the rule of alligation to produce a mixture at a given price ● Determine the mean price of a mixture ● Apply rule of alligation ●Meaning and Application of rule of alligation ●Mean price of a mixture

1.5 Numerical Problems Solve real life problems mathematically

Boats and Streams (upstream and downstream) ● Distinguish between upstream and downstream ● Express the problem in the form of an equation ● Problems based on speed of stream and the speed of boat in still water

Pipes and Cisterns ● Determine the time taken by two or more pipes to fill or empty the tank ● Calculation of the portion of the tank filled or drained by the pipe(s) in unit time

Races and Games ● Compare the performance of two players w.r.t. time, distance ● Calculation of the time taken/ distance covered / speed of each player

1.6 Numerical Inequalities ● Describe the basic concepts of numerical inequalities ● Understand and write numerical inequalities ●Comparison between two statements/situations which can be compared numerically ●Application of the techniques of numerical solution of algebraic inequations

UNIT-2 ALGEBRA

2.1 Matrices and types of matrices ● Define matrix ● Identify different kinds of matrices ● Find the size / order of matrices ● The entries, rows and columns of matrices ● Present a set of data in a matrix form

2.2 Equality of matrices, Transpose of a matrix, Symmetric and Skew symmetric matrix ● Determine equality of two matrices · ● Write transpose of given matrix · ● Define symmetric and skew symmetric matrix ● Examples of transpose of matrix ● A square matrix as a sum of symmetric and skew symmetric matrix · ● Observe that diagonal elements of skew symmetric matrices are always zero

2.3 Algebra of Matrices ● Perform operations like addition & subtraction on matrices of same order ● Perform multiplication of two matrices of appropriate order ● Perform multiplication of a scalar with matrix ● Addition and Subtraction of matrices ● Multiplication of matrices (It can be shown to the students that Matrix multiplication is similar to multiplication of two polynomials) ● Multiplication of a matrix with a real number

2.4 Determinants ● Find determinant of a square matrix ● Use elementary properties of determinants ● Singular matrix, Non-singular matrix ● |AB|=|A||B| ● Simple problems to find determinant value

2.5 Inverse of a matrix ● Define the inverse of a square matrix · ● Apply properties of inverse of matrices Inverse of a matrix using: a) cofactors If A and B are invertible square matrices of same size, i) (AB)-1=B -1A –1 ii) (A-1)-1 =A iii) (AT ) -1 = (A-1 ) T