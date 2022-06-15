CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23 PDF: Check Revised Course & New Exam Scheme

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23: Check and download a PDF copy of the Class 12th English core syllabus released by the CBSE Board in the article. Download the complete syllabus and exam scheme below.

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 has been released on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Syllabus is most important for the students of class 12 to appear for CBSE Class 12 Exams 2022-23. The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the revised syllabus for the exams and the students are advised to follow it to the word. Students can also download it in PDF format below.

The English syllabus is most important for the students because this is a very high-scoring subject and the topics that have been slipped off from the syllabus can be avoided. Check the syllabus in detail and download a PDF of the CBSE English Syllabus for Class 12 for Academic Session 2022-23 below.

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23

Section A

Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage - 20 Marks

1. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation and inference. Vocabulary and inference of meaning will also be assessed. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. (10x1=10 Marks)

2. One unseen case-based passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. (10x1=10 Marks)

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words.

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked.

Section B

3. Creative Writing Skills - 20 Marks

The section has Short and Long writing tasks.

Notice up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions is to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content: 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar: 1 ). Formal/Informal Invitation and Reply up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content: 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ). Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Letter types include an application for a job with bio-data or a resume. Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinions on issues of public interest). One out of the two given questions is to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content: 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ). Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. One out of the two given questions to be. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content: 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar:1).

Section C

This section will have a variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.

4. Reference to the Context (40 Marks)

One Poetry extracts out of two from the book Flamingo to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. (6x1=6 Marks) One Prose extract out of two from the book Vistas to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. (4x1=4 Marks) One prose extracts out of two from the book Flamingo to assess comprehension, interpretation and analysis. (6x1=6Marks)

5. Short answer type question (from Prose and Poetry from the book Flamingo), to be answered in 40-50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Five questions out of the six given are to be answered. (5x2=10 Marks)

Short answer type question, from Prose (Vistas), to be answered in 40- 50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any 2 out of 3 questions to be done. (2x2=4 Marks) One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry (Flamingo), to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident/theme/passage/extract/event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit an analytical and evaluative response from students. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks) One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Vistas, to be answered in 120-150 words to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide evaluative and analytical responses using incidents, events, and themes as reference points. Any 1 out of 2 questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Assessment of Listening Skills - 05 marks.

Assessment of Speaking Skills – 05 Marks

Project Work - 10 Marks

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Scheme 2022-23:

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus: Prescribed Books

Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and training, New Delhi

(Prose)

The Last Lesson

Lost Spring

Deep Water

The Rattrap

Indigo

Poets and Pancakes

The Interview

Going Places

(Poetry)

My Mother at Sixty-Six

Keeping Quiet

A Thing of Beauty

A Roadside Stand

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

The Third Level

The Tiger King

Journey to the end of the Earth

The Enemy

On the Face of It

Memories of Childhood

○ The Cutting of My Long Hair

○ We Too Are Human Beings