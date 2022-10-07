 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download The Latest Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2022-2023 is available in text and PDF at Jagran Josh. Check the revised syllabus to know the latest course structure and examination scheme for the 2022-2023 session.

CBSE has released the syllabus for Class 12 English (Elective). The current academic year 2022-23 is approaching its destination - CBSE board examinations. CBSE has updated that they would announce the detailed date sheet of the CBSE Class 12 board exam after 2 months, i.e, December 2022.

The students have been gearing up for their exam preparations. All candidates are suggested to not leave their exam prep until the last night.

English Elective (001) is a very scoring course. Underestimating it can harm your marks and your overall performance because it needs consistent efforts.

The course curriculum has been designed brilliantly to enhance the reading, creative writing and grammar skills. With the help of the CBSE Class 12 English Elective course, students would gain a high level of competence in English as the course provides extensive exposure to the classics and rich texts in world literature.

Section A

READING 20 MARKS

This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:

1. 12 Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions out of 15 from a literary or

discursive passage of about 950-1000 words. (1 X 12 =12 Marks)

2. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions to test interpretation and

appreciation of a poem ofabout 10-12 lines. (1x4=4 Marks)

3. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions from a case-based factual

passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test

interpretation. (1 X 4= 4 Marks)

Section B

GRAMMAR 8 Marks

4. 8 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions out of 10 involving transformation of

sentences. (1x8 =8 Marks)

Writing 20 Marks



5. Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each: A discursive

and interpretative writing. (5x3=15 Marks)

6. One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an

argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/ issues

to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5x1=5 Marks)

Section D



LITERATURE 22 Marks

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective

Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess

comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.



7. Reference to the Context



i. One Prose extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks)

ii. One Poetry extract out of two to assess literary appreciation and analysis (6x1= 6 Marks)

8. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking.

9. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess

understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential

responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose.

(3X1=3 Marks)

10. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess

deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to

elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5 Marks)

Fiction (10 Marks)

11. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships.

12. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships.

13. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test deeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions.

Seminar (20 Marks)

- Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

Kaleidoscope - Text book published by NCERT Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)

Note: Students can select one of the two prescribed texts

DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12 NCERT textbook PDF

Book- Kaleidoscope-Short Stories

- I Sell my Dreams

- Eveline

- A Wedding in Brownsville

Book- Kaleidoscope-Poetry

- A Lecture Upon the Shadow

- Poems by Milton

- Poems by Blake

- Kubla Khan

- Trees

- The Wild Swans of Coole

- Time and Time Again

Book- Kaleidoscope- Non fiction

- Freedom

- The Mark on the Wall

- Film-making

- Why the Novel Matters

- The Argumentative Indian

Book- Kaleidoscope-Drama

Chandalika- RABINDRANATH TAGORE



Also visit: CBSE Class 12 sample question papers 2022-23

Also visit: CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2022-23 (ALL Subjects)