CBSE Class 12 English Answers Writing Tips 2023: Best Way to Secure Good Marks

CBSE Class 12 English Answers Tips: One of the best ways to secure good marks in the CBSE Class 12 English exam is to write precise and articulate answers. In language subjects, the students’ writing proficiency and presentation make all the difference. Check here the best CBSE Class 12 English paper answer writing tips for some last minute revision and scoring top marks in the examination.

CBSE Class 12 English Answers Writing Tips: English is a scoring subject in CBSE Class 12, but only for those with good command of the language. However, even students with English as their mother tongue can falter in the CBSE exams if they take the subject lightly. Writing eloquent answers is key to succeeding in the CBSE Class 12 English exams and one of the best ways to secure good marks. There are two papers of English Language in CBSE Class 12: English Core and English Elective.

English may appear easy on the surface, but the CBSE board is famous for creating lengthy and tricky question papers. While the comprehension and grammar portions require short, to-the-point answers, the creative writing and literature sections range from short to very long answers, which prove especially difficult for students. It’s essential to know what to write in answers, but in language exams, it’s even more important to know how and how much to write. You have to write lucid yet coherent answers while focusing on the presentation as well. Check here for some tried and tested CBSE Class 12 English exam answer writing tips to secure good marks.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Answer Writing Tips To Secure Top Marks

1. Presentation: Nothing puts off the teacher like bad handwriting and messy paper. An appealing, clean, and well-written answer sheet makes a good impression on teachers and can get you high marks even if your answers don’t completely adhere to the marking scheme. Here are some presentation tips to keep in mind for the CBSE Class 12 English Exam.

Write in neat and clean handwriting.

Avoid overwriting and crossing words.

Draw margins on both sides of the answer sheets and a double line after the end of an answer.

Write with a single pen, and don’t smudge the paper.

Write in short paragraphs and bullet points where possible. Divide the answer into a new paragraph if it’s getting longer than 4-5 lines.

Underline important points, preferably with a pencil.

Properly state which answer you’re writing, and don’t use chat language. Write full forms. For instance, write "Answer 1", instead of "A1" or "ans 1".

2. Reading: Comprehension passages are a major component of CBSE English language exams, but that’s not the only part that requires careful reading from students. You also need to assess the questions with care, as sometimes students miss out on important details in a hurry and write answers in an entirely different context.

3. Word Limit: Teachers tend to read only the words prescribed in the question or marking scheme. If you go over the word limit, you’ll waste crucial time and it won’t make any difference to the exam checker how much you wrote. The general rule of thumb says that if one line consists of 10 words, then 10 will consist of 100. Try to keep the answers within a 10% margin of the word limit. So, if the letter is supposed to be 120–150 words, don’t go beyond 165 words, and definitely don’t write less than 120 words.

4. Question Order: 15 minutes are allotted to all students for reading the exam. Make a mental map of the questions and rank them based on how comfortable you are answering them. Start with the topics you are proficient in. If you think creative writing is your forte, attempt the section first. However, make sure you attempt all the questions in a section in order and clearly state which answers you’re writing.

5. Exam Stress: The competitive atmosphere of the examination hall can get on the nerves of students. If your mind feels cloudy and you start getting anxious, stop what you’re doing. Close your eyes and take deep breaths for a couple of minutes.

6. Revision and proofreading: Leave 15 minutes for revising and proofreading the answers, even if your exam is incomplete. It’s better to be 100% sure of the work you’ve done than cover new ground. Proofreading is necessary to spot mistakes you may have made during writing.

Additional Answer Writing Tips to Score Good Marks

Begin the creative writing sections, like articles and reports, with a relatable quote and mention concrete data and facts where possible.

Notices and invitations should display a high level of creativity and excellent presentation skills.

Get to the point quickly instead of beating around the bush. CBSE awards marks for preciseness not blindly stuffing words into answers.

That’s all the answer writing tips you’ll need to secure good marks in the CBSE Class 12 exams 2023. Revise, practice and focus on presentation. Best of luck!

