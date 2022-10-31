CBSE Class 12 English DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 - Deleted portions (Core and Elective)

CBSE Class 12 English DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 - In this article, we have shared the complete list of deleted chapters and topics from CBSE board class 12 English Core and English Elective. Both the language courses are offered to the students pursuing senior secondary in CBSE. This list has been prepared with careful analysis of the syllabus for the session 2022-23 in comparison with the syllabus for the 2019-20 session. Since the CBSE board decided to go back to the annual board exam method of assessment, students should make sure they cover the whole syllabus prescribed for the current academic year. Also, you should be careful to not waste your time on the chapters removed from the current syllabus.

Deleted portions from CBSE Class 12 English Core 2022-23:

SECTION A

READING COMPREHENSION: Note making and Summarizing

SECTION B

WRITING SKILLS: Advertisements, Posters, Business and Official letters, Debate, Speech

SECTION C: Literature Textbooks:

Flamingo (Poetry)

Chapter 2 An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum

Vistas (Prose)

Chapter 5 Should Wizard Hit Mommy

Chapter 7 Evans Tries an O-Level

Deleted portions from CBSE Class 12 English Elective 2022-23:

Kaleidoscope (Short Story)

Tomorrow

One cm

Kaleidoscope (Poetry)

Blood

Kaleidoscope ( Non-Fiction)

Science Fiction

Argumentative Indian

Kaleidoscope (Drama)

Broken Images

