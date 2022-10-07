CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-23: Download The Latest Curriculum in PDF

Download the latest CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF format. Check the revised syllabus to know the latest course structure, question paper design and marking scheme for the 2022-2023 session.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-23 is available for students pursuing Hindi Core (302) at senior secondary level. The board examinations for class 12 are likely to start from 15th February 2023. If students start preparing gradually, they would be able to smoothly cover the whole syllabus for all subjects with no panic and stress.

With the help of the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core course, students will be able to pursue Hindi either as a subject for higher education or as the medium of instruction for further education. It will also benefit those who will enter the elementary level of professional domains.

Hindi Core (302) must not be confused with Hindi Elective (002).

Below you will find the complete content of the latest syllabus released by the board and the link to download it directly from Jagran Josh.

Students going to attempt must have an outline of the question paper design to be able to plan their strategy and approach to al kinds of questions in advance

Meanwhile, students need to take care that certain portions have been removed from the syllabus and they should not waste their time preparing these.

Here's the list of the deleted topics.

Now that you have accustomed yourself with the syllabus, it is time to start studying

Here's the list of prescribed books:

You can download the NCERT textbook for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core 2022-23 by clicking HERE.

