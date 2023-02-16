CBSE Class 12 Hindi Preparation Tips 2023: Score 90+ with Tips by Subject Experts

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Preparation Tips: Hindi language exam can be easy or tough based on how well you prepare for it. Although not a tough nut to crack, to score well in CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023, students must prepare smartly. Check this article to know how to score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 12 Hindi board exam 2023.

Score 90+ marks in CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023: It is not impossible to score well in Hindi Core and Hindi in class 12th. All it takes is regular, consistent efforts from the students’ end. A little effort goes a long way when it comes to language and literature papers. Therefore, by putting consistent and smart efforts, you will be able to score top marks in CBSE Class 12 Hindi paper which will boost your overall results too. Therefore, this is the right place if you are looking for the best ways to prepare for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023.

In this article, we are providing the top-most, well-proven tips and tricks by subject experts to score well in CBSE Class 12 board examinations. These Class 12 Hindi exam preparation tips have been tried and tested, again and again, over the years. So, if you are wondering how to score 90+ in CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023, then check the tips provided below.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023

Hindi is offered as Hindi Elective - code 002 and Hindi Core - code 302, to the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam of Hindi Elective and Hindi Core Board Exam 2023 will be conducted on February 20, 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam Timing for both the papers will be from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Preparation Tips and Strategy

These exam preparation tips will help you score the best in CBSE Class 12th Hindi exam and boost your overall performance as well.

Tip 1: Give More Time to the Preparation, Hindi Board Exam is in 3 days now!

Class 12th Hindi Elective and Hindi Core Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2023. As students are approaching the examination, they must start dedicating more and more time to the Hindi paper instead of the other major papers from Science, Commerce and Arts stream. Often students lose marks in the language subjects because they undermine the subject and are underprepared.

Tip 2: Check the complete syllabus: Do not miss any topic.

Check the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective course curriculum in detail to understand what is to be studied, how important each topic is, how much time to be invested in each chapter and topic, etc.

Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-23

Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2022-23

Tip 3: Also Check the Deleted syllabus: What NOT to Study?.

Check which topics have been removed from the syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective 2023. These topics will not be asked in the 2023 CBSE 12th Hindi Board Exam.

Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Deleted Portions of Hindi Core & Elective

Tip 4: Study from the Prescribed NCERT Class Hindi Textbooks

The best books to refer to for CBSE Class 12 Hindi board examinations are the ones prescribed by the CBSE Board itself.

Check: NCERT Books for Class 12 Hindi:

Solve CBSE Class 12 Hindi Sample Question Paper

Language is not learnt overnight. It is an acquired skill. So, you must read your syllabus content and practice writing answers, to get good marks. Solving sample papers will help you to have an idea of what you are about to face in the examination.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper 2022-23

Check: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2022-23

Tip 6: Practise using Additional Practice Questions from CBSE Class 12 Practise Paper

CBSE Board has issued subject-wise Additional Practise Questions for the 2023 CBSE 12th board exam candidates. Practise using these questions provided by CBSE to improve your chances of scoring 90+ in CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Practise Paper 2023

Tip 7: Attempt Class 12 Hindi Previous Year Question Papers

By attempting the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Previous year question papers, you can check your preparation for the examination and prepare yourself in the true sense.

Check Previous Year Question Papers of CBSE Class 12 Hindi

Bonus: Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi Topper Answer Sheet to Become A Topper

Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi Topper Answer Sheet