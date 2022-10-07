CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download The Revised Curriculum

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF to check the course content, question paper design and deleted syllabus.

The prescribed CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Syllabus for 2022-23 is available on CBSE official (academic) website. Although the board would, most likely, release the detailed datesheet in December 2022, students pursuing Hindi Elective can start their preparation.

Since the senior secondary board examinations are likely to start from 15th February 2023, students have about four months to prepare for it. If students begin their preparation right now, they will soon cover the whole syllabus with ease.

Ten years of Hindi education, including primary, middle and secondary school level, equips the students with the skills and nuances of the language. These students reach senior secondary with a firm determination and conceptual knowledge of the language. At this stage, the first objective of the course is to equip the students with the practicality of the language that they would use for engaging in conversations, discussions and debates. CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective course enables the students to pursue careers in broadcast and print and everywhere else where a working finesse in Hindi is required. It also equips students with the knowledge of Hindi literature - prose, poetry and history - to smooth their transition into college or university for pursuing further education in the language.

Kindly note that the course code for the language course Hindi Elective is 002.

The prescribed books for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective are:

Please note: the deleted chapters from CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective syllabus 2022-23

