WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Out: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the indicative recruitment notification for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2024. The W.B.J.S. Examination will be held in three successive stages including preliminary examination / final Examination followed by personality test. A total of 54 posts for Civil Judge (Junior Division/ Judicial Magistrate) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

The Commission has uploaded the detailed recruitment notification pdf including all the crucial details such as registration dates, selection process, age limit, educational qualification, posts details, tentative exam dates, and other details.

You can get all the crucial details about the WBPSC recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.