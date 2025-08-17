WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Out: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the indicative recruitment notification for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2024. The W.B.J.S. Examination will be held in three successive stages including preliminary examination / final Examination followed by personality test. A total of 54 posts for Civil Judge (Junior Division/ Judicial Magistrate) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
The Commission has uploaded the detailed recruitment notification pdf including all the crucial details such as registration dates, selection process, age limit, educational qualification, posts details, tentative exam dates, and other details.
You can get all the crucial details about the WBPSC recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The detailed pdf for the WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the detailed pdf directly through te link given below-
|WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025 Eligibility
- A citizen of India or such a person of other nationality as declared eligible by Government of India;
- A degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State
- Government or the Central Government;
- Enrolment as an advocate in the role of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement for the examination; Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali
- Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
WBPSC WBJS 2025 Vacancy
A total of 54 vacancies are to be filled under the West Bengal Judicial Service .
|Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.)
|54
Pay Scale
Rs.27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised)
How To Apply For WBPSC WBJS Recruitment 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online registration system on the official website. You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://psc.wb.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link WBPSC recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Provide the required details.
- Step 4: Submit the application form.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
